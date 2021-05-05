Stellantis: First Quarter 2021 shipments and revenues

- Net revenues of €34.3 billion, or €37.0 billion on a pro forma basis(1) up 14%
- Consolidated shipments of 1,477 thousand units, or 1,567 thousand units on a pro forma basis(1) up 11%
- Market leadership(2) in Europe 30(3), with market share improved by 150 bps to 23.6%, and South America, with market share up 530 bps to 22.2%
- Extraordinary distribution to shareholders of €0.32/share paid on April 28
“In our first quarter since the Merger, Stellantis posted strong Q1 2021 revenues with the diverse brand portfolio driving increased volumes, positive pricing and improved product mix, despite the headwinds from the global semiconductor crisis.” – Richard Palmer, Stellantis CFO
