Stellantis: First half 2021 results

Stellantis reports record H1 Pro Forma(1) results with 11.4% margin, all segments profitable. Full-year guidance raised to ~10% adjusted operating income(2) margin.

Adjusted operating income (“AOI”) of €8.6 billion, with 11.4% margin; record North America margin at 16.1% Strong start to synergies execution, with ~€1.3 billion of net cash synergies in H1 2021

Industrial free cash outflows of €1.2 billion, reflecting negative working capital impacts due to unfilled semiconductor orders, offsetting positive net synergies Strong Industrial available liquidity of €51.4 billion

“I would like to thank warmly all Stellantis employees for their outstanding focus on operational excellence and synergies execution that have led the Company to achieve very strong H1 financial results. While delivering this strong operational performance the Company also made significant progress on strategic matters related to electrification acceleration and software, which are fundamental pillars of our strategy.” Carlos Tavares, CEO



EV Strategy: Full speed ahead with the launch of 11 BEVs and 10 PHEVs over the next 24 months; fully-electrified LCV range in Europe, along with hydrogen fuel cell medium vans, by end of 2021; a third ‘gigafactory’ announced for Termoli (Italy); transformation of Ellesmere Port (UK) plant into the Company’s first purely BEV factory from late 2022.

Innovative Partnerships Announced: With Archer to create vertical take-off vehicles and with Engie EPS to develop fast-charging networks.

North America: Record profitability, with record H1 Ram Global and U.S. retail sales. Jeep Wrangler 4xe the best-selling PHEV in the U.S for Q2 2021, following its launch in March 2021. Jeep is expanding market coverage with the forthcoming premium Grand Wagoneer and Wagoneer.

Enlarged Europe: Standalone CO 2 compliance, H1 EU30 market share increased to 23.1%, with LCV leadership at 34.4% share. Peugeot #2 in EU30 with 7.1% H1 market share. Opel Corsa H1 segment leader in Germany and UK; Fiat H1 market leader in Italy, with 500e the #1 electric city car in ten countries.

Other Regions: H1 market leader in South America, with 23.6% share and Fiat Strada is Brazil’s top selling vehicle; H1 Middle East & Africa market share up 30 basis points to 11.9%.

Maserati: Back in the black with H1 Adjusted operating income(1) of €29 million and H1 market share up in all key markets.

SOURCE: Stellantis