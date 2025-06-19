Stellantis extends stop-drive action in Europe for Citroën C3 and DS3 vehicles manufactured between 2009 and 2019

Stellantis announced an immediate stop-drive action across Europe[1] for Citroën C3 (second generation) and DS3 (first generation) vehicles manufactured between 2009 and 2019 equipped with Takata airbags

Stellantis announced an immediate stop-drive action across Europe[1] for Citroën C3 (second generation) and DS3 (first generation) vehicles manufactured between 2009 and 2019 equipped with Takata airbags. Owners of such vehicles will be notified to immediately stop driving their vehicle and contact the dealer network for the necessary repair, which is free of charge.

Vehicles included in this stop-drive action were already part of an ongoing comprehensive recall campaign that started over one year ago, first in Southern Europe and then expanded northward. Recall decisions, especially stop-drive actions, are based on multiple factors, including airbag specifications, vehicle age and usage, climate conditions, and notifications from regulatory authorities.

Following a recent incident in France, Stellantis has immediately expanded its efforts to deploy a stop-drive order for all impacted vehicles. This decision underscores the Company’s unwavering commitment to customer safety.

Customers affected by this stop-drive action will receive additional notifications shortly. Customers can also check if their cars are concerned by this action using the VIN check tool on the Citroën website, contacting their local dealer or calling the customer care hotline.

It is of paramount importance that owners of vehicles who have changed addresses or contacts keep their information updated with the local applicable databases to be reached in a timely and efficient manner.

Stellantis is mobilizing its full network of suppliers, dealers and manufacturing plants to support this action and ensure the fastest, safest and most convenient solution for each customer.

Stellantis remains fully committed to acting swiftly, transparently, and responsibly in addressing this issue.

[1] Countries involved: France, United Kingdom, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Switzerland, Poland, Austria, Sweden, Czech Republic, Norway, Slovakia, Finland, Hungary, Ireland, Ukraine, Lithuania, Estonia, Iceland, Belarus, Latvia, Moldovan, Romania

SOURCE: Stellantis