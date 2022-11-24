Stellantis: Developing a new retailer model in Europe with our dealer network to enhance customer experience

Stellantis is progressing at full speed in the execution of its Dare Forward 2030 Strategic Plan, with the ambition to be #1 in customer satisfaction in all markets, in products and services

Stellantis is progressing at full speed in the execution of its Dare Forward 2030 Strategic Plan, with the ambition to be #1 in customer satisfaction in all markets, in products and services.

The environmental and regulatory changes are impacting the industry’s distribution model leading the Brands line-ups towards electrification. As announced during the Stellantis EV Day in July 2021, all Stellantis brands collectively target to achieve 100% of passenger car battery electric vehicles (BEVs) sales mix in Europe by end of 2030. The Company will have BEV only launches in the luxury and premium segments as of 2025 and then rolling throughout the portfolio. Importantly, all launches in Europe will be BEVs in 2026 and beyond.

Stellantis aims to be at the forefront of the change by allowing its network to adapt with a sufficient time-lead, in an increasingly more competitive context with new entrants.

“Stellantis’ vision is to promote a sustainable Distribution model and all involved stakeholders will benefit from these changes with the customer experience at the core,” said Uwe Hochgeschurtz, Stellantis Chief Operating Officer, Enlarged Europe. “Customers will be able to take advantage of a multi-brand and multi-channel approach with a wider range of services. Dealers will have a new and efficient business model aimed at benefitting from Stellantis’ 14-brand portfolio, creating synergies, optimizing distribution costs and offering additional sustainable mobility solutions. Our partners play an important role by being the representatives of our brands in the field.”

Stellantis and its business partners have been conducting co-constructive interactions to contribute to the development of the future model, considering the BER (Block Exemption Regulation) framework, with Austria, Belux (Belgium and Luxembourg) and The Netherlands piloting the transformation process as of July 2023. Rest of Europe will progressively follow in the implementation of the new distribution scheme.

The comparative economic simulation with the planned model makes it possible to demonstrate at least an equivalent profitability, if not superior, for our network, while considering an increased assumption of costs by Stellantis and the reduction of exposure to the risks of our distributors.

In preparation for this shift, Stellantis’ organizations at country level are part of this transformation flow and designed to be more flexible and agile towards the new customer journey, creating a more efficient and sustainable ecosystem capable of play along the evolution of the automotive sector.

SOURCE: Stellantis