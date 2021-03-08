Stellantis: Conditional distribution of Faurecia shares and cash approved by shareholders

Stellantis N.V. (“Stellantis”) announces that the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held today has approved the already announced conditional distribution (the “Distribution”), pursuant to a capital reduction, by Stellantis to the holders of its common shares of up to 54,297,006 ordinary shares of Faurecia S.E. (“Faurecia”) and up to €308 million in cash, being the proceeds received by Peugeot S.A. from the sale of ordinary shares of Faurecia in October 2020.

Payment of the Distribution remains conditional upon the further announcement, which is expected to occur in the next few days, that certain Dutch law formalities have been complied with. Absent such announcement that the Distribution has become unconditional, no Distribution will be payable.

SOURCE: Stellantis