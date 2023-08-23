Stellantis completes agreement with AGI to support national US dealership electrification and EV charging capabilities

With the electric-vehicle (EV) readiness assessments in process, U.S. dealers are seeing rapid growth in the number of EV charger installation projects being proposed and starting construction over the next several months

August 23, 2023 , Auburn Hills, Mich. – Stellantis and its U.S. dealership network are driving toward their electrified future. Working with its 2,600-plus dealers, the company is focused on the transition to electric-vehicle sales and service. The addition of AGI’s electrical engineering, project management, fabrication and maintenance capabilities will provide an additional significant resource for Stellantis dealers to help accelerate their electric-vehicle (EV) readiness. The move adds AGI to the Stellantis U.S. roster of EV infrastructure and training partners, including Future Energy and Vehya.

“As we accelerate the drive toward EVs, Stellantis is in full-execution mode with an electrification strategy designed specifically to address the needs of our dealership network,” said U.S. Head of Sales Jeff Kommor. “We are working lockstep with our national dealer council to develop and support their long-term plans during this industry-changing transition. From business operations and inventory management to service centers and employee culture, our goal is to work directly with our dealers to best prepare for, be successful in and address any challenges they may face as the automotive industry continues to move toward electrification.”

“Stellantis recognizes the importance of dealer EV readiness and customer experience, both at the dealership level and as a leading global OEM. With the push toward electrification, having the right electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) for charging, installed in the optimal location and with continuous uptime and in clean, proper working order is critical to delivering this overall experience,” said Dave Clower, SVP and GM of AGI’s Electrical Lighting and Maintenance Division. “AGI has been helping our customers build out EV charging capabilities for nearly a decade, and as one of the leading EVSE providers in the nation we are excited to expand our relationship with Stellantis dealers as an approved, turnkey EV charging solutions provider.”

Stellantis unveiled its bold strategic plan for the coming decade, Dare Forward 2030, that will drive Stellantis employees to be ‘second to none’ in value creation for all stakeholders. Stellantis has committed to becoming the industry champion in the fight against climate change, reaching carbon net zero emissions by 2038. As part of that leadership, the company plans to offer more than 25 BEVs by 2030.

Stellantis is one of seven world’s leading automakers, including BMW Group, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Kia and Mercedes-Benz Group, creating a joint venture to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles in North America by making EV charging more convenient, accessible and reliable

SOURCE: Stellantis