Stellantis celebrates launch of advanced Mopar Parts Distribution Center in East Fishkill, New York

Stellantis invested $64 million in cutting-edge 534,000-square-foot Mopar Parts Distribution Center (PDC) designed to enhance service across Northeast region of United States

Stellantis marked a major milestone today by commemorating the grand opening of its state-of-the-art Mopar Parts Distribution Center (PDC) in East Fishkill, New York. With a $64 million investment, the new facility streamlines parts distribution across the Northeast and strengthens support for dealers and customers.

Mopar Senior Vice President for North America Darren Bradshaw, Mopar Vice President for Supply Chain in North America James Parker Jr., Mopar Director of Supply Chain Anthony Fioritto II and Dutchess County Legislator Steve Caswell addressed an audience of state and local government officials, Stellantis dealership partners, local UAW leaders and employees, highlighting the impact the new facility will have on servicing customers in the local community.

“The launch of our new Mopar Parts Distribution Center in East Fishkill marks a significant investment in our long-term growth and service capabilities,” said Bradshaw. “This facility supports our dedicated UAW-represented workforce with the tools and environment they need to succeed. By integrating cutting-edge technology and automation, we’re strengthening our supply chain, accelerating delivery times and reinforcing our commitment to dealer and customer satisfaction along with employee success.”

Strategically positioned to optimize service for Stellantis dealerships and customers throughout the Northeast, the expansive 534,000-square-foot facility houses a vast inventory of more than 46,000 unique parts and is expected to process more than 2 million shipments annually.

“The launch of the Mopar Parts Distribution Center is a tremendous boost for East Fishkill,” said Caswell. “This facility is not just an investment in infrastructure, but in our people, our businesses and our future. Stellantis’ decision to bring this advanced distribution center and nearly 100 jobs to our community underscores our town’s potential as a growing hub for technological and economic development.”

Next-generation AutoStore technology

The East Fishkill Mopar PDC is the first Stellantis facility in the United States to feature the cutting-edge AutoStore automated storage and retrieval system, a breakthrough in warehouse logistics.

The AutoStore system integrates 40 robotic units, that use advanced picking technology to navigate a track system above a high-density grid filled with stored parts. The robots retrieve necessary parts from one of 70,000 bins stacked within 18,000 square feet of space, delivering them efficiently to processing stations where PDC employees prepare final shipments.

This state-of-the-art automation significantly enhances parts order completion speed, accuracy and dependability while minimizing the warehouse footprint needed for inventory storage.

Reducing carbon footprint

The Mopar PDC in East Fishkill is one of 21 current facilities in North America that supply replacement and custom parts to dealerships and aftermarket customers. To support Stellantis’ goal of reducing its carbon emissions, Mopar has tactically reduced the parts storage footprint in the Northeastern region of the U.S. by combining the former Tappan, New York, and Boston PDC facilities into one, while further reducing the physical footprint needed for the East Fishkill PDC using the AutoStore system.

