Stellantis celebrates first anniversary as it speeds transformation to sustainable mobility tech company

One fast year as a new company, committed to capturing the new era of mobility opportunities, offering innovative, agile and efficient solutions that will change the way the world moves

Born from the bold and visionary spirit of its founding companies, Stellantis N.V. was created to shape the future of mobility with innovative and sustainable solutions. Today, Stellantis marks its first anniversary with a review of the major milestones accomplished during the past 12 months.

“Our industry is entering an exciting new era, fueled by our customers’ ever increasing digital lifestyles,” said Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis. “It is no coincidence that Stellantis was born precisely when our world requires a new kind of spirit, one that supports this human imperative by providing clean, connected, affordable and safe freedom of mobility for all. I’m grateful to every Stellantis employee for their daily contributions to building our common community and achieving greatness as we pave the way for a bright future.”

In the first year, Stellantis started a journey to lead the way the world moves, building its foundation while achieving impressive milestones.

Defining the Company’s Purpose – Powered by our diversity, we lead the way the world moves – and Values, pledging to care for the planet, its employees and the communities in which it operates

– and Values, pledging to care for the planet, its employees and the communities in which it operates Quickly implementing the operational governance and leadership team that has already demonstrated its efficacy

Successfully launching more than 10 new products in 2021 including: Citroën C4, Fiat Pulse, DS 4, DS 9, Jeep® Commander, Grand Cherokee, Grand Cherokee L, Grand Wagoneer, Wagoneer, Maserati MC20, Opel Mokka, Rocks-e and Peugeot 308

Planning investments of more than €30 billion through 2025 to execute electrification and software strategies to support the 14 iconic brands and two mobility brands as the Company shifts to becoming a sustainable mobility tech company while building an innovative and powerful ecosystem with strategic partnerships

Unveiling an ambitious electrification strategy with 33 electrified vehicles available now, including fuel cell vans, and eight more battery electric vehicles coming in the next 18 months, and building partnerships with Automotive Cells Company, Factorial Energy, LG Energy Solution, Samsung SDI and Vulcan Energy

Accelerating its software transformation through game-changing collaborations with Amazon, BMW, Foxconn and Waymo

Strengthening global financing operations in the United States, acquiring First Investors Financial Services and partnerships across Europe with BNP Paribas Personal Finance, Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance and Santander Consumer Finance

Preparing the long-term strategic plan to be unveiled on March 1

A bright future ahead

“We still have a lot of work ahead of us, but the Stellantis community is well on its way and so the race is on,” said Carlos Tavares. “Stellantis will make the difference in the demanding environment in which we operate. It is our duty, and thanks to our competitive mindset, I am confident that our stars will continue to shine.”

Stellantis’ journey started just 12 months ago with a well-established presence in three powerful regions – Europe, North America and South America – in addition to significant untapped potential in important markets such as China, Africa, the Middle East, Oceania and India. With industrial operations in nearly 30 countries, the Company has the ability to efficiently meet and exceed consumer expectations and deliver vehicles and services of unparalleled quality in more than 130 markets.

The journey to Stellantis

SOURCE: Stellantis