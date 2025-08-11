Stellantis celebrates 60 years of excellence at Kokomo Casting Plant

Stellantis’ Kokomo Casting Plant (KCP) marks a major milestone – 60 years of manufacturing excellence, innovation and community partnership

Stellantis’ Kokomo Casting Plant (KCP) marks a major milestone – 60 years of manufacturing excellence, innovation and community partnership. To celebrate the occasion, the plant welcomed nearly 2,300 employees, retirees and their families to a Family Day event, including Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore.

As part of the festivities, the plant – recognised as the largest diecast facility in the world – opened for guided tours, including table displays showcasing a variety of casted parts to offer families and visitors a behind-the-scenes look at the innovations that make the plant so unique. In addition, guests enjoyed interactive games, music, a photo booth and the opportunity to leave their mark on a 60th anniversary signature plaque.

“Today is about honouring and celebrating the people of KCP,” said Jeremy Agnew, vice president and Kokomo Casting Plant manager. “Their skill, dedication and pride have made this plant a benchmark for excellence for 60 years. This workforce has played an important role in advancing our manufacturing capabilities and supporting Stellantis’ continued success in a fast-changing industry.”

Since opening its doors in 1965, KCP has served as a pillar of Stellantis’ North America manufacturing operations. Over the past six decades, the plant has produced millions of aluminium castings that serve as key structural components in engines, transmissions and driveline systems for a wide range of Stellantis vehicles.

At the hands of more than 900 highly skilled UAW-represented employees, the plant currently manufactures 46 different aluminium castings and is the only die cast facility within Stellantis’ global footprint that produces parts for both engine and transmission operations. From traditional combustion powertrains to future-ready electrified components, KCP continues to evolve to meet consumers’ changing needs.

Mayor Moore recognised the plant’s long-standing role in supporting the city and strengthening the ties between Stellantis and the Kokomo community.

“On behalf of a grateful city, I join those in our community to recognise and commend the Stellantis Kokomo Casting Plant on the occasion of its 60th anniversary, and extend the city’s heartfelt gratitude for their continued investment in Kokomo’s prosperity, innovation and identity,” said Mayor Moore.

As KCP celebrates six decades of achievements, its legacy of precision, innovation and skilled craftsmanship remains a source of pride for Stellantis and the Kokomo community. The plant’s continued success is a testament to the people who power it – past, present and future.

SOURCE: Stellantis