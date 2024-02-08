Stellantis begins 2024 with a great leap forward in the European total and electrified markets

Stellantis exceeds the positive 2023 trend in the European (EU29) total market sales rankings, growing in January both in market share[1] (19.7%, + 0.9 percentage points vs last year) and volumes (+17.6%)

In the first month of the year, Stellantis confirms the positive sales trend that saw it grow throughout 2023. In the EU29 perimeter, Stellantis records in January a 17.6% increase in volumes (PC+CV) year-on-year, corresponding to a market share of 19.7%, up 0.9 p.p. compared to one year ago.

Germany stands out, with a stunning 61% rise in sales as does the UK, with a growth of over 27%. In France, leveraging on the success of the social leasing national campaign, Stellantis is market leader and grows 19%, doubling the market. In Italy, Stellantis is up 14.1% (PC+CV) compared to last year and confirms its role of market leader: six of its models are in the top ten, including the timeless FIAT Panda in the #1 spot. Significant sales growth is recorded also in the Netherlands, Portugal – where Stellantis is market leader – and in other European countries managed in partnership with Importers such as Switzerland, Sweden, Czech Republic, with Ireland and Norway closing January with notable +57.7% and +103.5% respectively.

Stellantis Pro One Commercial Vehicles business unit, offering a wide range of versatile professional vehicles across all energies, is growing faster than the overall market in January and consolidates a market share of 31.1%, with a +20.6% of volume and +1.8 p.p of share year-over-year.

“Stellantis’ sales growth across key markets in January reflects our collective dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction,” said Uwe Hochgeschurtz, Stellantis Chief Operating Officer, Enlarged Europe. “This performance, both in volumes and market share across all energies and segments, reaffirms our position as the unrivaled challenger for the #1 spot in Europe. Warm congratulations to our employees and partners for a stellar start to the year. Let’s continue to dare forward, delivering value and exceeding expectations every step of the way.”

In the BEV market (PC+CV), Stellantis is growing rapidly, with a 20% increase year-over-year, seizing a 13.7% market share in Europe and leading in various BEV segments, showing a positive progression compared to Q4 2023. BEV volumes and market share are steadily increasing with double-digit growth in almost all countries and giving Stellantis the podium place in several major European markets. In January, Stellantis’ commercial vehicles operations in Europe record a 29% market share in the BEV segment, almost 2 p,p. up versus December 2023.

Brands also started 2024 with a good pace, with Citroën and Peugeot recording growths of 23% and 23.7% respectively, Alfa Romeo +14.6%, Jeep +21.4%, Lancia +9.3%, Opel/Vauxhall +35.9%, and with Fiat, Opel/Vauxhall and Peugeot also growing in the BEV segment (PC+CV).

With the introduction of several new models in 2024, Stellantis is on track to double its all-electric model offering In Europe by the end of the year. As part of its Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, it remains committed to innovation, sustainability, and to delivering value to its stakeholders.

SOURCE: Stellantis