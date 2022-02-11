Stellantis at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show: Virtual experience brings up-close look and feel

Consumers will have the unique opportunity to see the new products and technology introduced at the Chicago Auto Show, even if they can't attend in person

To make it easier for all those who will not be able to attend the 2022 Chicago Auto Show to visit, Stellantis has created a virtual site with a different approach to the latest and most attractive vehicles from Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat , Jeep ® , Ram and Alfa Romeo. The virtual showroom will showcase the company’s cutting-edge technologies through interactive product tours with painstaking attention to detail. Users will be drawn into a visually immersive computer-generated experience with video explanations, directly using their fingertips, in the comfort of their own homes.

Users can choose to take a guided tour, with a virtual brand ambassador, who will show them the information according to their preferences. This escorted tour offers a deeper experience of Stellantis products and technologies in a 3D environment, including the full 2022 model year lineup.

At any point during the tour, guests can choose to take the tour self-guided. . The 3D experience is now directly controlled by the user, who can view the vehicles from different angles. 3D models include the new 2022 Grand Wagoneer , the 2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia and the new 2022 Grand Cherokee 4xe, the latest plug-in hybrid from Jeep. The visitor can also select any of the exhibited vehicles to delve into the technology and applications with which they are equipped. A simple and easy to use global navigation that contains direct links to specific areas.

Thus, the “first look” link will offer viewers the opportunity to virtually visit the popular indoor test tracks of Camp Jeep and Ram Truck Territory. There they will see first-hand the capabilities of Jeep and Ram vehicles when it comes to overcoming off-road obstacles. Test tracks have always been a favorite with viewers and are offered free of charge to attendees.

Virtual visitors can also enter a sweepstakes to win a credit of up to $100,000 toward the purchase of a new Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram or Fiat vehicle. The winner of the drawing will be drawn at random and is open to anyone over the age of 18 with a valid driver’s license.

Stellantis hopes to offer a hands-on experience to attendees of the Chicago Auto Show who are unable to attend in person. This unique virtual tour allows the company to share its latest developments and the technology with which they are equipped. The interactive site will remain open to help consumers learn more about Stellantis products.

SOURCE: Stellantis