Stellantis appoints Joao Laranjo as Chief Financial Officer

Stellantis N.V. today announced the appointment of Joao Laranjo as Chief Financial Officer and member of the Stellantis Leadership Team, effective immediately.

Laranjo succeeds Doug Ostermann, who has resigned from the Company for personal reasons. He will assume all responsibilities previously held by Ostermann.

With over two decades in finance and auditing across various markets and a deep knowledge of the automotive sector, Laranjo brings strong experience and leadership in financial strategy, planning and operational excellence in a cross-cultural environment. He joined Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) in 2009, holding roles of increasing responsibility over the years, across financial controlling and reporting, profit & loss management, treasury, financial planning and analysis, compliance, and accounting.

Laranjo began his career at General Electric in 2001, serving as Associate Auditor and later as Controller for GE Healthcare in South America. In 2009, he joined FCA as Chief Accounting Officer for Latin America, rising to Chief Financial Officer for the region, where he played an important role in financial transformation and regional growth. In 2017, he was appointed Chief Financial Officer of Stellantis North America. In 2024, he joined Goodyear as Vice President of Finance, leading the Americas Finance organization. He rejoined Stellantis earlier this year as Chief Financial Officer of Stellantis North America under the Company’s new management.

Laranjo holds an MBA from IBMEC in Brazil and is a graduate of the Advanced Finance Program at The Wharton School.

“Having worked closely with Joao for 15 years and witnessed his rise through the ranks, I have consistently been impressed by his excellent financial acumen, results-driven mindset, and deep understanding of our industry’s complexities,” commented Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa. “I am pleased to welcome him to the Stellantis Leadership Team as we continue to position our Company for future growth and long-term success.”

“I would also like to thank Doug Ostermann for his many years of dedicated service to FCA and Stellantis,” added Filosa.

Stellantis confirms that its 2025 financial guidance, as communicated during the H1 Earnings Call on July 29, 2025, remains unchanged in all respects. The Company also confirms that the Q3 2025 Shipments and Revenues announcement will be held on October 30, 2025, as planned.

SOURCE: Stellantis