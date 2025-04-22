Stellantis announces new executive responsible for US fleet sales

Stellantis North America today announces the appointment of Michael Ferreira as senior vice president of U.S. fleet sales, effective immediately

In partnership with Jeff Kommor, senior vice president of U.S. retail sales, they will lead the sales of the iconic Stellantis brands with a renewed focus on commercial and fleet customers.

“Michael brings a breadth of experience that has made him a recognized leader within the fleet sector and the entire automotive industry,” said Antonio Filosa, chief operating officer for the Americas and chief quality officer. “We are looking forward to strengthening our commercial business with a dedicated leader that has exceptional skills in enhancing customer experience through connected vehicles and digital solutions.”

Most recently, Ferreira served as vice president of corporate mobility at AutoNation. Prior to that, he held senior roles both in the U.S. and abroad at Octo Telematics, Hertz and Porsche/Volkswagen Financial Services.

During his career, he has established new legal entities and created go-to-market strategies for finance and fleet management services. He also has launched fleet management start-ups globally for OEMs and car rental companies.

Ferreira holds several advanced degrees, including a doctorate in business management from the University of Liverpool (United Kingdom) and Swiss Management School, as well as an MBA from the University of Liverpool.

SOURCE: Stellantis