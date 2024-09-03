Stellantis announces executive changes

Stellantis today announced a series of executive moves in North America

Stellantis today announced a series of executive moves in North America.

Bob Broderdorf has been named head of Jeep® North America, effective immediately, overseeing strategy, sales and marketing for the brand in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Previously, Broderdorf was senior vice president, Ram brand operations and, prior to that, he was head of Dodge sales operations, a position he held since 2021.

In a related move, Bill Peffer will assume the leadership role for North America network development where he will be responsible for ensuring the company’s dealer network across the region operates at the highest possible level to generate optimal sales volumes for Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, FIAT, Jeep and Ram vehicles, as well as Mopar products. This move is effective Oct. 1.

Peffer replaces Phil Langley who has announced his decision to retire from the company. Langley will stay on until the end of the year to ensure a smooth transition for the dealer network and support the region through various special projects.

“Today’s moves align with our focus on optimizing operations here in the region and preparing for our future,” said Carlos Zarlenga, COO, Stellantis North America. “Bob’s diverse experiences in field sales, brand management, marketing strategy and product development will be critical as the Jeep brand launches its electrified portfolio over the next several years. And with his exceptional combination of retail automotive experience and leadership roles at both domestic and import OEMs, Bill will help us raise the bar as we work together with our dealer network to write the next chapter in our transformation.

“I also want to congratulate and thank Phil for his 40-plus years with the company, all of which have been in providing outstanding leadership and the highest level of dedication and service to the company and our dealers across the country,” said Zarlenga.

SOURCE: Stellantis