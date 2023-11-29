Stellantis announces executive changes in North America

Stellantis North America today named two executives to key roles in support of the Jeep brand as the region prepares for its electric offensive in 2024. Both moves are effective December 1

Stellantis North America today named two executives to key roles in support of the Jeep brand as the region prepares for its electric offensive in 2024. Both moves are effective December 1.

William Peffer is named responsible for Jeep brand North America. Peffer joined the Company in 2020 where he has served as CEO of Maserati North America. Previously, he was COO of Kia Motors America.

Jim Morrison is named responsible for the newly formed Jeep Performance Parts business where he will lead the effort to capitalize on significant growth opportunities. Morrison previously was head of Jeep North America and has held in positions in sales as well as with the Jeep and Ram brands.

“We are entering a new chapter for the region, and I’m confident both Bill and Jim will bring their passion and intense customer focus to their new assignments,” said Mark Stewart Chief Operating Officer, Stellantis North America. “Bill’s deep brand experience will bring a unique and valuable perspective for the Jeep brand as it begins to roll out its electric portfolio next year. Jim’s unbridled passion for Jeep and its capability on and off road will help to elevate and accelerate our aftermarket business, most importantly with the brand’s electric future just around the corner for our North American customers.”

