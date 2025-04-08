Stellantis and Valeo strengthen their cooperation with the launch of the first remanufactured LED headlamp in Europe and the remanufactured infotainment display screen

Stellantis and Valeo accelerate their circular economy strategy cooperation with the launch of two new remanufactured products: the first European remanufactured LED headlamp and the display screen

On the occasion of the Rematec trade fair in Amsterdam, Stellantis N.V. and Valeo mark their partnership and commitment to Circular Economy business model with the launch of two new remanufactured products: the first remanufactured LED headlamp in Europe and the remanufactured infotainment display screen.

Stellantis and Valeo are long time partners, committed to extending the products’ lifespan without compromising quality, reducing waste, resources use and carbon footprint, while generating financial value.

Stellantis targets to lead the industry to Carbon Net Zero by 2038. Through its CAP 50 decarbonization program, Valeo is committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. Circular economy plays a key role to reach this goal in both companies and remanufacturing is one of the main drivers.

Remanufacturing is a standardized industrial process that extends a used product’s lifespan, restoring it to OEM specifications and with the same performance and warranty as new parts within the Stellantis’ Parts&Services offer. This reliability makes it a crucial component of both companies’ circular economy strategies.

Stellantis and Valeo continue to expand their product portfolio, putting innovation in remanufacturing at the forefront.

Collaborating with Stellantis, Valeo successfully launches a remanufactured headlamp, the first of its kind from Valeo. This cooperation highlights the commitment to sustainability.

Remanufacturing the headlamp enables the reuse of up to 50% of the raw materials recovered from an end-of-life LED headlamp, mostly the most valuable parts such as the LED module itself, reducing CO2 emissions by up to 70% compared to producing a new one*.

It also offers new opportunities for Valeo’s industrial activities, reinforcing its operations in the plants of Chrzanow (Pol) and Angers (FR).

Stellantis is the first carmaker to integrate this product in its aftersales offer in Europe, available in the SUSTAINera REMAN range starting from the end of first half 2025. The first application will start on the Peugeot models 3008 and 5008; second application on P 508 model.

The display screen is the third new remanufactured product developed by Valeo with Stellantis. Too often, a vehicle’s display screen is thrown away when this high value-added part could be remanufactured. This is what Stellantis and Valeo are offering with the display, remanufactured at Valeo’s Circular Electronics Lab in Nevers (FR) – where already the front camera is being processed – and available in the SUSTAINera range in June, applicable on the following models: Peugeot 308; Citroën C3 and C3 Aircross; DS DS3 Crossback; Opel Grandland X, Corsa and Mokka.

Leveraging its global footprint, Valeo has more than 40 years of experience in remanufacturing mechanical products. Its remanufacturing portfolio covers products like starters, alternators, air conditioning compressors, brake calipers, dual mass flywheels, through an all-brands program. Valeo currently remanufactures one million products annually and aims to double this capacity by 2030, further amplifying its impact.

Through the SUSTAINera label, Stellantis offers remanufactured automotive spare parts with a wide range of 12.000 part numbers across more than 40 different product lines. Its portfolio includes starters, alternators, clutches, turbochargers, injectors, brake calipers, electronic control modules, control units, multimedia, SCR tank, transmissions, engines, and high-voltage batteries for electric vehicles.

“After the success of our collaboration with Valeo to launch the first remanufactured front camera for ADAS systems, we are expanding our range of remanufactured products to include electronics and launching the first remanufactured LED headlamp. This shows our commitment to innovate in automotive remanufacturing and meet the strong demand for headlamps and display spare parts in an affordable and sustainable way,” said Laurence Hansen, SVP Global Circular Economy at Stellantis. Christophe Le Ligné, Valeo Group R&D VP and Light CTO said: “At Valeo, sustainability is not just a word, it’s a commitment to action. At Valeo sustainability means action through teamwork. We are proud to extend our remanufactured portfolio thanks to our cooperation with Stellantis, while reinventing our industrial activities. After the successful launch of our worldwide premiere two years ago, we are launching a European premiere with the remanufactured headlamp. We are bringing an “as good as new” offer at a lower cost to the end user”.

*figures according to Valeo internal estimations

SOURCE: Stellantis