Stellantis and Turin Polytechnic renew their cooperation agreement on training and research & development activities

Today, in Turin, Stellantis President, John Elkann and the Turin Polytechnic President, Guido Saracco, signed a memorandum of understanding confirming the collaboration that started in 1999 and was periodically renewed. The goal is to strengthen research and development projects on the issues of mobility, sustainability and the circular economy, involving professors, researchers and students, together with the traditional offer of a solid technical-scientific preparation.

The agreement supports the Course in Automotive Engineering Degree for the four-year period 2022-2026 and the related research activities to accelerate the development of sustainable mobility products. Stellantis’ commitment amounts to a total of 7.4 million euros, equal to an annual average of 1.85 million euros, mostly focused on the technological challenges proposed by the automotive and sustainable mobility sectors: electrification, autonomous driving, connectivity, digitalization of manufacturing processes and development of factory processes supporting the circular economy.

The results achieved during the period 2018-2022 are significant and constitute a solid basis for development to reach new goals. As regards teaching activities related to Automotive Engineering, the number of students enrolled on two levels (1st level degree and Master degree) has increased in the last four years, rising to 1,878, while they were 1,432 in the previous four years. The total number of students enrolled in Automotive Engineering courses has thus risen to over 4,742 since its establishment in 1999. The international vocation of the course has been confirmed: the percentage of foreign students has reached about 15% of those enrolled. In addition, relevant teaching activities continued in various annual courses by Stellantis managers and professionals. The Group also offers a rich program of voluntary training modules for students on expert matters like vehicle design and manufacturing processes.

The impact of this training path on employment is positive: the percentages of graduates working one year after graduation continue to be among the best in the national context, with 93.3% of Master graduates employed one year after graduation (Almalaurea).

The agreement also supported the International Dual Master Degree programs developed together with University of Windsor (Canada) and University of Oakland (USA).

In the four-year period 2018-22 the agreement supported 48 research projects with students’ participation addressing solution of industrial problems in the field of electric propulsion, autonomous driving, new materials, additive manufacturing and industry 4.0 technologies’ development and applications.

Stellantis President John Elkann commented: “The epochal transformations affecting the automotive world are changing not only the various production activities, but also the entire mobility sector: to move quickly, safely, comfortably, and respectful of the environment, it is necessary to develop new knowledge and skills, also by intensifying the relationship between universities and industry. By renewing the successful collaboration started more than 20 years ago with the Polytechnic, we are strengthening our ability to be protagonists of the car also in the future, in Turin and around the world”.

Turin Polytechnic President, Guido Saracco, recalled: “The renewal of the agreement with Stellantis consolidates a twenty-year partnership, one of the longest-lasting and fruitful for our University, which involves advanced and interdisciplinary research with an approach to technology transfer focused on sharing knowledge. The co-design of a degree course, Automotive Engineering, remains a cornerstone of the agreement which at its debut represented an absolute novelty in the Italian educational panorama, but still today maintains its great attractiveness for students thanks to the close relationship between industry and academia and its international dimension that benefits from the network of collaborations of both, Turin Polytechnic and Stellantis”.

SOURCE: Stellantis