Stellantis and Toyota expand partnership with new large-size commercial van including an electric version

Stellantis N.V. and Toyota Motor Europe N.V. (TME) today announced the expansion of their existing partnership with an agreement for a new large-size commercial van, including a battery electric version. The new vehicle marks the third body type under the agreement, completing a full LCV line-up, with compact-, mid- and now also a large-size LCV.

Stellantis will supply TME with the new large-size commercial van for sale in Europe under the Toyota brand. The new vehicle will be produced at Stellantis’ plants in Gliwice, Poland and Atessa, Italy. Planned for mid-2024, the new large-size commercial van marks TME’s first entry into the large-size commercial vehicle segment.

“Operational excellence is by definition recognized in this expanded deal,” said Carlos Tavares, Stellantis CEO. “With this third successful engagement, Stellantis is further demonstrating its expertise in the commercial vehicle segment and in developing battery electric technology built to support a full range of needs. This agreement strengthens our leadership in the EU30 for LCVs and low emission vehicles and moves us a step closer to realizing our Dare Forward 2030 goal of becoming the undisputed global light commercial vehicle leader, in terms of technology, manufacturing, market share and profitability.”

Stellantis and TME’s collaboration started in 2012 with the Toyota’s mid-size LCV produced at Stellantis’ Hordain plant in France, followed in 2019 by a competitive and appealing addition to the compact-size LCV segment, produced at Stellantis’ plant in Vigo, Spain. The large-size LCV announcement today, deepens the collaboration enabling Toyota to complete a full LCV line-up in Europe, while allowing both companies to benefit from development and production cost optimisation.

“We are pleased that we can extend this successful partnership through the introduction of a new large-size commercial van. It represents an important addition and completes our light commercial line-up for Toyota’s European customers. The new LCV will represent a key contribution to Toyota’s growth targets for its overall LCV line-up, alongside the Hilux pick-up, Proace and Proace City, enabling Toyota to provide a mobility solution in all segments of the LCV market,” commented Matt Harrison, President and CEO at Toyota Motor Europe.

Low emission vehicles = battery electric (BEV), fuel cell electric (FCEV) and plug-in hybrid (PHEV)

SOURCE: Stellantis