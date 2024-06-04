Stellantis and SIXT are already celebrating 30,000 deliveries in 5 months, reaffirming their long-term partnership

In just the first 5 months of 2024, Stellantis has delivered about 30,000 vehicles to SIXT in Europe, covering over 50 models from 9 iconic brands, including a wide range of vehicle classes

Stellantis, one of the world’s leading automakers, and international premium mobility service provider SIXT report a successful start of their extensive partnership. Following their multi-billion euro agreement announced in January 2024, both companies have achieved a first remarkable milestone.

In just the first 5 months of 2024, Stellantis has delivered about 30,000 vehicles to SIXT in Europe alone, encompassing over 50 models from nine iconic brands. This fleet includes a diverse range of vehicles from city cars to SUVs, and a wide range of propulsion types including battery electric vehicles (BEV), all featuring the latest in software and infotainment technology. The collaboration announced in January enables SIXT to acquire up to 250,000 vehicles for its rental fleet in its corporate countries across Europe and North America over the next three years. The already completed delivery volume emphasises that both partners are on track in this respect.

Since the launch of the partnership, SIXT customers who chose a Stellantis vehicle were satisfied with their rental experience. Overall, they have driven more than 300 million kilometres in Stellantis cars rented by SIXT since the beginning of 2024. Positive feedback highlights the popularity of brands like Alfa Romeo, Citroën, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep ® , Opel/Vauxhall, Peugeot, Maserati and even Commercial Vehicles, with many customers considering purchasing the vehicles they have rented.

Uwe Hochgeschurtz, Stellantis Chief Operating Officer, Enlarged Europe: “With our long-term partnership with SIXT, we deliver on our commitments to offer clean, safe, and affordable mobility. It is with great pleasure that we can announce the delivery of the 30,000th vehicle to SIXT in 2024. This all-time record score for Stellantis after such a short period is a testament to our strong partnership. As the cherry on the cake, it was an all-new Lancia Ypsilon, a great car that will spearhead the reconquest of Lancia in Europe. The presence of SIXT Co-CEO, Konstantin Sixt, and Lancia Brand CEO, Luca Napolitano, was a great honor for me.”

Konstantin Sixt, Co-CEO of SIXT: “It is great to see this successful partnership come to life and to welcome the 30.000th of many exciting Stellantis’ vehicles enriching our fleet. And this is just the beginning. My sincere appreciation goes to the Stellantis team and the SIXT team for their great collaboration. Our partnership with a progressive, full-range car manufacturer like Stellantis underscores our ambitious growth strategy and our promise to provide customers with the best choice for all their mobility needs.”

Both companies are committed to environmental sustainability. As part of its Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, Stellantis is on track to become a carbon net zero corporation by 2038 and aims for a 100% BEV sales mix in Europe and a 50% BEV sales mix in the US by 2030. SIXT has an attractive range of low- and zero-emission vehicles on offer covering a wider range of propulsion types including BEV vehicles. This aligns with their investment in charging infrastructure and the expansion of the SIXT App into a comprehensive ecosystem for sustainable mobility.

SOURCE: Stellantis