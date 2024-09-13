Stellantis and PETRONAS Lubricants International Launch the Co-branded Range of Recycled Products, Selenia SUSTAINera

Launch represents the next step in a historic partnership with PETRONAS Lubricants International and demonstrates joint dedication to environmental responsibility

Stellantis N.V, in collaboration with PETRONAS Lubricants International (PLI), introduces its latest range of lubricants: the co-branded Selenia SUSTAINera engine oils. This innovative product range, sourced from recycled base oils, reduces carbon footprint while delivering outstanding engine performance.

Selenia SUSTAINera is engineered using advanced technology and incorporates premium recycled base oils, with 30% of its formulation sourced from recycled materials. The product also demonstrates its strong commitment to sustainability, with packaging made from 50% recycled plastic and 100% recyclable. It provides exceptional engine protection performance without compromising on product quality, comparable to virgin base oil formulations.

Drawing on over a century of combined expertise from both industry players, Selenia SUSTAINera range highlights a shared dedication to environmental responsibility. It leverages Stellantis’ existing circular economy model as well as PETRONAS Lubricants International’s experience in delivering high-quality lubricants.

PETRONAS Lubricants International Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer, Hezlinn Idris said: “Through this partnership, we have created a synergy that combines Stellantis’ forward-looking approach in offering sustainable, safe and affordable mobility, with our expertise in delivering superior engine performance, drawn from our learnings and innovation in Formula One.”

“Not only does transforming wastes into valuable products enable us to cater to the evolving demands of our customers, but it also brings us a step closer towards our Net Zero Carbon Emission aspirations,” added Hezlinn.

Specifically designed to meet the requirements of Euro 5 engines, the Selenia SUSTAINera portfolio includes three products with different viscosities: Selenia SUSTAINera WR Pure Energy 5W-30, Selenia SUSTAINera K Pure Energy 5W-40 and Selenia SUSTAINera Multipower Gas 5W-40, available in 1-litre and 5-litre packs for the Brands: Abarth, Alfa Romeo, FIAT, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Jeep ® and Chrysler.

Selenia SUSTAINera WR Pure Energy 5W-30 Selenia SUSTAINera K Pure Energy 5W-40 Selenia SUSTAINera Multipower Gas 5W-40 Specifications: ACEA C2

API SP Approvals: FCA 955535-S1 Specifications: ACEA C3

API SP Approvals: FCA 955535-S2 Specifications: ACEA C3

API SP Approvals: FCA 955535-T2

Stellantis Senior Vice-President of Circular Economy, Alison Jones said: “The introduction of Selenia SUSTAINera lubricants enlarges the RECYCLE SUSTAINera product offer and expands the sustainable engine oil range for Stellantis Brands. It marks our advanced commitment to provide innovative high-quality solutions while reducing waste to preserve the environment. Our 4R strategy comprises Remanufacturing, Repair, Reuse, Recycle and we are proud to be partners with PLI on this path enhancing circular economy practices towards decarbonization”.

Following the introduction of Selenia SUSTAINera engine oils, the two partners are defining the plan to expand the range of recycled products in the near future.

# # #

About SUSTAINera

SUSTAINera represents all the circular economy activities in Stellantis and a sustainable offer within the Stellantis’ Parts & Services range. It promises our customers sustainable, transparent, and affordable products and services without compromising quality while preserving the environment, by reducing waste, use of our planet’s resources and carbon footprint. It plays a key role in the Stellantis’ decarbonization strategy targeting to achieve carbon net zero by 2038. For more information, visit www.sustainera.com

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA/ Euronext Milan: STLAM/ Euronext Paris: STLAP) is one of the world’s leading automakers aiming to provide clean, safe, and affordable freedom of mobility to all. It’s best known for its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Stellantis is executing its Dare Forward 2030, a bold strategic plan that paves the way to achieve the ambitious target of becoming a carbon net zero mobility tech company by 2038, while creating added value for all stakeholders. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com

About PETRONAS Lubricants International

PETRONAS Lubricants International (PLI) is the global lubricants manufacturing and marketing arm of PETRONAS, Malaysia’s dynamic global energy group. Established in 2008, PLI manufactures and markets a full range of high-quality automotive and industrial lubricant products in over 100 markets internationally. Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, PLI also has offices around the world including Turin, Belo Horizonte, Beijing, and Chicago. PLI is the technical resource behind PETRONAS’ partnership with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team, responsible for the design, development, and delivery of the Fluid Technology Solutions™, which includes customised lubricants, fuels and transmission fluids to power the Silver Arrows.

We are a progressive energy and solutions partner, enriching lives for a sustainable future. Our commitment remains to conduct and grow our business in ways that contribute positively to society and the environment.

PLI is driving an aggressive business growth agenda as one of the leading global lubricants companies at the forefront of the industry, providing custom-made solutions for every need. For more information, please visit www.pli-petronas.com

SOURCE: Stellantis