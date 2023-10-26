Stellantis and Nauto partner to introduce vehicle safety solution specifically designed for fleet customers

Stellantis commercial fleet customers can learn more about Nauto’s AI-powered vehicle safety solution directly from a Stellantis representative and Stellantis fleet technology website

Stellantis, one of the world’s leading automakers and mobility providers, and Nauto®, a leading provider of AI-based vehicle safety technology for commercial fleets and the automotive sector, announced today that Nauto’s AI-powered vehicle safety solution is now available for Stellantis commercial fleet customers in the U.S.

Through this partnership, Stellantis aims to empower fleet owners with a best-in-class vehicle safety solution that provides real-time alerts to help prevent collisions, promotes safer driving behaviors, and helps reduce collision losses. This is the next significant milestone in the Stellantis – Nauto partnership, building on Stellantis Ventures’ investment in Nauto that was announced in June 2023.

Stellantis commercial fleet customers can learn more about Nauto’s vehicle safety solution at the Stellantis Fleet website or through their Stellantis representative and purchase the Nauto solution for their vehicles, such as Ram commercial trucks and vans, directly from Nauto.

“Driver safety within our commercial fleet customer base is our top priority and this is an important and exciting new endeavor as we partner with Nauto by offering next-gen, AI-based advanced driving assistance technology in our commercial vehicles, said Jeff Kommor, U.S. Head of Sales – Stellantis. “Through our Stellantis Ventures arm, investment into startup companies like Nauto help support Stellantis’ Dare Forward 2030 efforts in leading the charge to sustainable and safe mobility, as well as a better in-vehicle experience overall.”

“I am truly excited about our work with Stellantis, as it represents an important milestone in our mission on the road to zero fatalities,” said Dr. Stefan Heck, CEO of Nauto. “This partnership not only streamlines access to proven safety technology, but also reinforces our commitment to enhancing road safety. Together with Stellantis, we are empowering more fleets with the tools they need to prioritize safety, reduce risk, and protect their drivers and everyone else that shares the roads, including fellow drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists.”

Sobering statistics from NHTSA, which reveal that motor vehicle traffic fatalities have reached their highest levels since 2005 further underscore the importance of Stellantis and Nauto’s ongoing commitment to enhance driver and road safety for all.

SOURCE: Stellantis