Stellantis and Mistral AI strengthen strategic partnership to enhance customer experience, vehicle development and manufacturing

Stellantis and Mistral AI have been working together for over a year on AI-driven projects across vehicle engineering, fleet data analysis, internal car sales and manufacturing

Stellantis N.V. and Mistral AI are deepening their strategic collaboration to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) across multiple areas, from vehicle engineering to in-car experiences. This partnership leverages Mistral AI’s expertise in large language models (LLMs) and AI-driven automation to bring AI to many systems and applications across Stellantis enterprise, improving data analysis, streamlining development, and enhancing customer interaction.

The latest initiative under this partnership is an advanced in-car assistant, designed to provide real-time, conversational support for drivers. This builds on over a year of joint AI-driven projects aimed at improving customer satisfaction, product development, and manufacturing efficiency.

Enhancing the in-car experience with AI

Stellantis and Mistral AI are jointly exploring the development of an AI-powered in-car assistant that allows drivers to interact with their vehicles using natural language.

The assistant functions as a real-time, voice-enabled user manual. Customers will be able to ask questions about vehicle features, troubleshooting, or warning indicators and receive immediate guidance through a natural, conversational interaction.

It will be continuously updated and adaptable to Stellantis brands and models, delivering a seamless and intuitive experience.

AI-powered innovation across Stellantis

Beyond the in-car assistant, Stellantis and Mistral AI are exploring several AI-driven initiatives:

Bill of Materials (BOM) Data Intelligence: A Stellantis-specific AI-powered tool that streamlines the analysis of complex component databases. A chatbot powered by Mistral AI interacts with company product data, helping engineers identify, compare, and optimize part selections to maximize global reuse and efficiency.

A Stellantis-specific AI-powered tool that streamlines the analysis of complex component databases. A chatbot powered by Mistral AI interacts with company product data, helping engineers identify, compare, and optimize part selections to maximize global reuse and efficiency. V ehicles Feedback Data Analysis: AI automates the processing of data from development fleets and surveys, quickly identifying trends and corrective actions, improving product quality and customer satisfaction.

AI automates the processing of data from development fleets and surveys, quickly identifying trends and corrective actions, improving product quality and customer satisfaction. “Club Stellantis” Virtual Assistant: A chatbot that assists Stellantis employees in France with purchasing company vehicles. The tool is optimized for handling queries in multiple languages, a key feature as the company plans to expand the service across other European countries.

A chatbot that assists Stellantis employees in France with purchasing company vehicles. The tool is optimized for handling queries in multiple languages, a key feature as the company plans to expand the service across other European countries. AI-Driven Anomaly Detection: Stellantis is assessing Mistral AI’s edge computing models to detect manufacturing errors in real time, allowing operators to take corrective actions before components are released, improving quality control and efficiency.

“There are many players in the AI space, and we’re particularly happy to partner with Mistral AI for its strong ability to adapt quickly and drive meaningful results in a highly collaborative way,” said Ned Curic, Stellantis Chief Engineering & Technology Officer. “Together, we are exploring AI’s potential across several domains to enhance our product development, customer experience and deliver real benefits.”

“This partnership is an important step in our commitment to making GenAI more accessible and valuable,” said Arthur Mensch, Mistral AI CEO and Co-Founder. “Stellantis’ bold approach to technology, and its ability to integrate advanced AI into real-world driving experiences make it an ideal partner to showcase how Mistral AI’s versatile solutions can reinvent mobility and empower engineers in their work.”

By leveraging AI across multiple touchpoints, Stellantis reinforces its commitment to developing innovative, data-driven solutions that enhance its products, as well as the experiences of both customers and employees.

SOURCE: Stellantis