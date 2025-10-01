Stellantis and Mistral AI expand their collaboration to accelerate enterprise-wide AI adoption

Stellantis and Mistral AI elevate their partnership from pilots to company-wide AI deployment, embedding generative AI across operations

Today at Italian Tech Week, Stellantis and Mistral AI announced a new milestone in their partnership to accelerate the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) across Stellantis’ operations, deepening a collaboration that has already delivered tangible results in automotive innovation.

Over the past 18 months, the two companies have successfully worked together to develop advanced AI solutions and integrate Mistral AI’s models into a range of use cases, from next-generation in-car assistant to AI-powered business and engineering workflows. Starting today, Stellantis and Mistral AI enter a new phase of their collaboration with the ambition to form a strategic alliance that embeds AI at the core of Stellantis’ operations, unlocking efficiency, agility, and customer value at scale.

“Our work with Mistral AI is helping us move faster and smarter. What makes this partnership unique is Mistral AI’s ability to work closely with Stellantis to deliver meaningful results,” said Ned Curic, Stellantis Chief Engineering & Technology Officer. “Together, we are shaping intelligent, adaptable systems that bring real value to our customers and help Stellantis stay ahead.”

“Stellantis is a unique partner for Mistral AI because of its scale, engineering depth and determination to apply AI across every part of the enterprise,” said Arthur Mensch, Mistral AI CEO and Co-Founder. “Our highly customizable AI solutions and our applied engineering teams will be instrumental in delivering practical solutions to improve Stellantis’ customer experience and operations. Together, we’re setting a new benchmark for how AI can transform the most complex industries.”

New platforms to accelerate innovation and adoption

To deliver on these ambitions, Stellantis and Mistral AI will establish two multidisciplinary and complementary teams:

Innovation Lab – creating innovation : co-developing highly customized AI solutions to tackle complex use cases and embed intelligence directly in Stellantis’ business processes, with a focus on sales and aftersales.

: co-developing highly customized AI solutions to tackle complex use cases and embed intelligence directly in Stellantis’ business processes, with a focus on sales and aftersales. Transformation Academy – accelerating transformation: scaling AI adoption across Stellantis, accelerating the move from prototypes to production, and launching new use cases that drive measurable business impact.

These platforms will serve as engines for innovation and transformation, enabling Stellantis to move beyond experimentation toward full-scale deployment of AI across its core functions.

Scaling AI across Stellantis to deliver customer and business value

Under this expanded collaboration, Stellantis and Mistral AI will focus on two main missions:

Empower sales and aftersales teams with AI-driven insights to better serve customers, personalize interactions, and support smarter decision-making.

teams with AI-driven insights to better serve customers, personalize interactions, and support smarter decision-making. Increase efficiency across the company by leveraging customer feedback and data intelligence to accelerate development, improve quality and help unlock innovation across all functions.

These initiatives reaffirm Stellantis’ commitment to deploying AI not as isolated tools, but as integrated capabilities that enhance both customer experience and business performance across the value chain.

This partnership turns distributed intelligence into a competitive advantage and strengthens Stellantis’ long-term leadership in the mobility sector. Together, Stellantis and Mistral AI are shaping the future of automotive innovation, driving intelligent transformation at scale.

SOURCE: Stellantis