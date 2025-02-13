Stellantis and Ayvens, a partnership focused on used car rentals to enhance the circular economy model

Stellantis vehicles rented by Ayvens Italy will be reconditioned at the Circular Economy Hub in Mirafiori, Turin

Stellantis N.V and Ayvens, one of the leading brands in sustainable mobility born from the experience of ALD Automotive and LeasePlan, have started a collaboration for the reconditioning of vehicles returned at the end of the rental period and destined for a new contract.

Thanks to this partnership, Stellantis vehicles rented by Ayvens will be reconditioned at the Circular Economy Hub in Mirafiori, Turin. The area dedicated to vehicle reconditioning covers 5,000 square meters, will now also handle vehicles from Ayvens for an initial volume of over 1,000 vehicles annually.

The used vehicles destined for re-rental will first undergo thorough checks and then be reconditioned with targeted mechanical and bodywork interventions. In addition to this service, customers who choose the used car rental solution will benefit from periodic checks of the mechanics of the vehicle and bodywork at workshops authorized by the Stellantis Group.

The partnership stems from a common interest in promoting a sustainable business through the adoption of the circular economy model aimed at extending the useful life of components and vehicles as long as possible, reducing waste and the demand for new raw materials, while offering more accessible products and services.

“This partnership with Stellantis represents another step in the development of our business model, focused on managing vehicles from the first rental cycle. It is an exclusive for a rental operator like Ayvens, and we are confident that this collaboration will bring benefits to both parties and the sector. Our goal is to extend the life cycle of vehicles and promote their reuse. For some years now, we have launched the used vehicle re-rental service, using a careful selection process focused on quality and efficiency, with a pricing strategy aimed at customers looking for this type of solution. Not to mention that all this also represents a virtuous process and therefore a real engine for the circular economy,” commented Antonio Stanisci, Commercial Director of Ayvens Italia.

“This partnership represents confirmation of Stellantis’ commitment to be a strong player in circular economy and to contribute to the decarbonization in line with the Group’s strategy.

Today our offer of REMAN, REUSE, REPAIR and RECYCLE products allows the user to contribute to limiting the exploitation of natural resources and, at the same time, to enjoy the high quality-price ratio, as all SUSTAINera spare parts come from standardized production processes guaranteed by the manufacturer.

I am proud of the trust that Ayvens places in our services and this represents a strong incentive to propose Stellantis Sustainera as a reference in the automotive reconditioning sector, giving a new life to used cars, back on the road in the best conditions” said Francesco Monaco, SUSTAINera Director Europe.

SOURCE: Stellantis