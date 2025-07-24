Stellantis and 4screen enhance in-car convenience with real-time, location-based mobility services

4screen platform brings real-time, location-based content into Stellantis vehicles across North America and Europe

Stellantis, one of the world’s leading automakers, and 4screen, the pioneering driver interaction platform, today announced a partnership to bring real-time, location-based digital services into Stellantis’ portfolio of iconic vehicle brands. This collaboration will deliver a more convenient, intuitive in-car experience to Stellantis customers across key markets in Europe and North America.

The 4screen platform will be available in select FIAT, Jeep ® , and Ram models equipped with Uconnect® 4 or Uconnect® 5 systems. It enables drivers to access nearby services, offers and points of interest directly from the infotainment system. Additional Stellantis brands will follow as the deployment expands.

Driving value for customers on the move

This collaboration introduces a seamless way for drivers to stay informed and make more efficient decisions during their journey, whether they are looking for a quick stop at a restaurant, a nearby convenience store, a gas or charging station, parking, a car wash, or a Stellantis brand dealership.

The platform is designed to prioritize convenience while respecting customer preferences, without distracting from the drive. Points of interest are filtered based on location and context, and drivers can define what types of places are relevant to them on each trip.

The 4screen platform helps drivers discover nearby businesses and services directly on the vehicle’s navigation map. Results are tailored to the driver’s location and needs, with useful information like opening hours, contact details, and amenities – plus instant access to in-car special offers and promotions that can be redeemed on the go.

Non-intrusive design. Integrated with safety in mind

Unlike third-party apps, the 4screen service is seamlessly integrated into the vehicle infotainment interface. Relevant content is presented contextually and responsibly, without creating distractions or overwhelming the driver.

“We are focused on delivering connected technology that brings meaningful value to our customers,” said Cristiani Campos, Stellantis Senior Vice President, Software Business Unit. “Partnering with 4screen helps us give drivers relevant, helpful content on their terms, when and where they need it.”

“Our platform turns the in-car screen into a smart mobility companion,” said Fabian Beste, CEO and Co-Founder of 4screen. “We’re proud to work with Stellantis to offer this enhanced experience across multiple brands and regions.”

Stellantis customers may already see these improvements in vehicles as the service is progressively rolling out through over-the-air updates.

SOURCE: Stellantis