Stellantis: All-new 2022 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer: A premium American icon is reborn as the new standard of sophistication, authenticity and modern mobility

The all-new 2022 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer mark the rebirth of a premium American icon, with legendary capability courtesy of three available 4×4 systems, exceptional driving dynamics, powerful performance, including best-in-class towing capability of up to 10,000 lbs., advanced technology, safety and a new level of comfort for up to eight passengers – all wrapped in a sophisticated and authentic new design culminating in an undeniable presence.

“We are ready to start a new exciting adventure with a model that wrote some of the most iconic pages in the history of the American automobile,” said Christian Meunier, Jeep® Brand Chief Executive Officer. “Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer are born from the Jeep brand, but they have a flair of their own, building on a rich heritage of craftsmanship and refinement, while offering new levels of sophistication, comfort and legendary 4×4 capability, as well as a new level of customer service.”

As a premium extension of the Jeep brand, Wagoneer launches with a portfolio of vehicles that includes two models: the all-new 2022 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer. While the Jeep brand broadly covers the North American mainstream SUV market from the compact to full-size segments, Wagoneer will significantly expand into the large SUV segment while Grand Wagoneer competes in the premium segment.

The 60-second “The Best Things” video, celebrating the arrival of the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, can be viewed on the brand’s social media channels, including YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Both the 60-second “The Best Things” video, in addition to a 30-second version of the spot, will have a special one-day run on both broadcast and cable television today.

Wagoneer, designed and engineered to compete in the heart of the large SUV segment, appeals to the classic, ever-growing American family and the couple that has it all. Creating an adventure with the ability to seat up to eight passengers and carry everything that comes with them is what the Wagoneer experience is all about. A best-in-class towing capability of up to 10,000 lbs. allows for almost any toy to be towed while occupants sit comfortably inside enjoying gracefully integrated advanced technology and connectivity.

Grand Wagoneer will compete in the premium, large SUV segment and take American premium to an entirely new level. Every seat in the Grand Wagoneer is a first-class experience. Creating a modern interpretation of the American dream, executed with an overtone of artisanal adventure, celebrates what Grand Wagoneer is all about. Grand Wagoneer is for those with a sense of adventure and for celebrating the American dream that is discovering idyllic parts of the country in comfort.

To build the highest level of confidence in both the product and the vehicle purchase process, the brand is making 10 promises to every Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer owner. Wagoneer Certified Dealers are those dealers who have a dedicated Wagoneer display area in the showroom, as well as the new-vehicle delivery area, all while delivering on the 10 Customer Promises, including:

Dealers who earn a “Customer First” award for excellence by J.D. Power earn the chance to host Wagoneer customers

Offers remote showroom, test drives and delivery for sales and vehicle pickup/delivery for service

Wagoneer Client Services, which includes 24/7 customer support and five years of worry-free maintenance

The epitome of American artisanship, the 2022 Wagoneer is available in Series I (late availability), Series II and Series III. Grand Wagoneer offers Series I, Series II, Series III and Obsidian.

Built in Warren, Michigan, the 2022 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer models are scheduled to arrive in showrooms in the second half of 2021.

Modern interpretation of an American-made icon

The 2022 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer models boast an elegant design with a timeless silhouette featuring countless meticulously crafted details that come together to deliver an undeniable presence. The new exterior design is confident, crafted with a wide stance, and features large architecturally drawn windows for enhanced outward visibility.

Inspired by the original SUV, the 2022 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer are a modern interpretation of American success that creates a new timeless, iconic design. The legendary seven-slot grille hints at family ties to the Jeep brand and, on Grand Wagoneer models, features paint-over-chrome laser-etched grille rings, similar to a knurled finish seen on fine watches. Grand Wagoneer Series III models feature raised aluminum badging with two-piece copperchino-accented letters that add to the refinement and highlight the attention to detail.

Distinct exterior features differentiate the two models. Wagoneer models feature LED headlamps, fog lamps, accent badging and a standard side step. Grand Wagoneer models feature a two-tone black accent roof, distinctive hood, front end, grille, unique premium LED lighting, fender flares and power retractable side steps as standard equipment. Front tow hooks are incorporated into both models’ front end when equipped with the Heavy Duty Trailer Tow Package.

Wagoneer models feature four steel skid plates that protect the front axle, transfer case, fuel tank and rear stabilizer bushing (with Advanced All-Terrain Group).

Premium LED lighting with signature daytime running lamps (DRLs) flank the grille and provide a premium appearance with a Gloss Black background to accent its jewel-like appearance. The LED DRLs form an elegant outline of the grille, help emphasize the width and overall front end of the vehicle. A full suite of exterior LED lights with Dynamic Turn Signal, including premium LED headlamps, fog lamps and taillamps, amplifies the new aesthetic. Upon remote start, Grand Wagoneer’s exterior LED lights subtly engage with an available full “welcome” sequence.

A quick glance at the side profile reveals a stately, distinguished silhouette. The clean roofline and an A-line that runs all the way around the vehicle pay homage to the original Wagoneer. This functional structure features pillars that begin to define the rest of the vehicle instead of being hidden under lacquer. An acoustic laminated windshield and front door glass are standard equipment to reduce ambient noise levels.

From the rear, LED taillamps stretch from the rear quarter panel to the standard hands-free power liftgate, achieving an upscale appearance. Unique “Series” badging on the liftgate showcases in a subtle way how a particular vehicle is configured.

Wagoneer comes standard on 20-inch wheels, while an optional 22-inch painted and polished wheel is also available. Grand Wagoneer models come standard on 20- or 22-inch aluminum wheels featuring four different finishes and textures. A three-dimensional wheel cap highlighting the Wagoneer logo is suspended in acrylic.

Grand Wagoneer Obsidian (summer 2021) includes 22-inch black wheels, Black Oynx grille and badging, Gloss Black exterior mirrors, body-color wheel and door flares, Dark Onyx chiseled metal instrument panel trim, Global Black instrument panel and doors, Piano Black appliques and a McIntosh 1,375-watt premium audio system.

Exterior color options include Diamond Black, Bright White, Luxury White, Silver Zynith, Baltic Gray, Velvet Red and River Rock Blue. Grand Wagoneer models are also available in Midnight Sky Blue, Rocky Mountain Green and Ember Red.

An interior that exudes American craftsmanship, heritage and comfort

The pinnacle of premium SUV interiors is created with a modern American style, meticulously crafted details and elegant appointments. A spacious interior combines precision artistry and high-quality authentic materials throughout that accentuates an obsession to detail while celebrating American craftsmanship.

While the original Grand Wagoneer famously featured an extensive use of wood on its exterior, the 2022 Grand Wagoneer features genuine handcrafted Satin American Walnut wood in abundance on the interior. Sculpted Satin American Walnut wood was chosen both for its elegance and durability. Once seen primarily on yachts and in the most extravagant estates, sculpted Satin American Walnut wood is now a premium material. This is one of the many examples of how the Wagoneer design team was able to create a new chapter of the original Grand Wagoneer’s story in a modern way.

Wagoneer features a one-piece instrument panel, accentuating the grandeur of the interior, while Grand Wagoneer features a two-piece design, with an optional Piano Black mid-bolster that gracefully integrates advanced technology and connectivity. The Piano Black mid-bolster appears to float above a structural wing crafted from aluminum and cradles the sculpted Satin American Walnut wood with “Grand Wagoneer” inlaid in metal on the passenger side of the instrument panel. Aluminum was also chosen as a key material for creating the door speakers and vent surroundings. A formed aluminum trim with an embossed pattern is available on Grand Wagoneer as well and underlines the passenger screen. The center console emerges from under the structural aluminum wing and flows out of the lower panel, adding a fluid design element to the spacious cabin. An aluminum shift knob, featuring an ambient glow, sits at the base of the of the center console and is flanked by toggle switches that control Selec-Terrain and ride height systems.

The start button is surrounded by a knurl-patterned bezel and, on Grand Wagoneer models, is wrapped in leather with a French accent stitch, presenting itself atop the carved wood or metal trim. An available class-exclusive touchpad-controlled safe allows for secure storage underneath the split front armrest. A storage bin is standard and a cooled storage bin is also available.

Sleek inboard and outboard HVAC vents are surrounded by a liquid chrome bezel for a precise and premium and robust appearance with full functionality. Wagoneer features a three-zone Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) system, while Grand Wagoneer features a four-zone HVAC system with a 10.25-inch articulating front comfort display and a 10.25-inch fixed rear comfort screen.

All models offer leather trimmed seats as standard equipment. Wagoneer models feature Nappa leather trimmed seats, including 12-way power front seats with memory settings, power lumbar support and four-way manual headrest. Grand Wagoneer Series I models offer premium Nappa leather-trimmed seats as standard equipment while Grand Wagoneer Series II and Series III models offer an even more opulent Palermo leather-trimmed seating option with quilting and leather-wrapped instrument panel, consoles and door panels with accent stitching. Grand Wagoneer comes with 24-way power front seats, including memory settings and massage, power lumbar support and four-way powered headrests. Passenger memory seats are also standard on Grand Wagoneer. Other modern-yet-familiar options include first- and second-row heated/ventilated seats, heated steering wheel, memory steering column and adjustable pedals.

Seating for up to eight passengers is available on all models and features a spacious third row – a first for the nameplate. Front- and second-row captain’s chairs – another first-time offering – are available on Wagoneer and standard on Grand Wagoneer.

The most spacious and luxurious Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer interior ever offers best-in-class overall passenger volume, total volume (passengers and cargo behind the third row), unsurpassed second- and best-in-class third-row headroom and legroom and the most cargo volume behind the third row. Getting to the third row is made easier by the second-row seat’s power release Tip n’ Slide function, which creates more space for passengers to get to their seat. Configuring the third row for passengers or cargo is easy, as the seat can both recline and fold flat.

Many of the interior elements pay tribute to the Wagoneer’s rich history, such as the two-spoke steering wheel. This modern interpretation of Wagoneer’s leather-wrapped steering wheel features added comfort with a bolstered hand-grip where a third steering wheel spoke is normally located. Opening the Grand Wagoneer’s driver- and front-passenger side doors reveal the outer edge of the instrument panel, which features an inscription — EST. 1963 — paying homage to the first model year of the original Wagoneer.

Modern, technical and detail-oriented appointments are crafted to exemplify American quality and personify prestige, success and accomplishment. A unified focus on integrated opulence and technology delivers an innovative experience for each passenger.

The relaxed atmosphere of the interior — accentuated by the use of five customizable ambient lighting themes, proximity entry/exit lighting and interior-mounted LED door puddle lamps — is delivered through a timeless design combined with the soul of Americana that will continue to solidify Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer’s iconic place in history.

A technology-rich interior for drivers and passengers alike

The most technologically advanced Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer ever feature next-generation innovations, including the new advanced Uconnect 5 system, digital rearview mirror, exclusive Rear Seat Monitoring Camera, head-up display, frameless digital cluster and a premium McIntosh audio system for a vehicle.

All-new Uconnect 5 system

The 2022 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer feature the latest, most advanced Uconnect system ever, with a 10.1- or 12-inch digital display and intuitive user experience. The all-new Uconnect 5 delivers operating speeds that are five times faster when compared to the previous generation. By using an Android operating system and over-the-air updates, Uconnect 5 brings flexibility that allows the system to continuously evolve to offer new content, features and services.

The Uconnect 5 system offers more connected services and features for unmatched ease of use. The suite of system highlights includes:

10.1- and 12-inch reconfigurable touchscreen displays featuring split-screen capability for dual-application operation

10.25-inch passenger screen with four major functions: Co-Pilot (navigation, device management), entertainment (via HDMI or Rear Seat Entertainment control) and the ability to view the exterior vehicle cameras and Fire TV for Auto

Alexa “Home to Car” functionality to include in-vehicle Alexa virtual assistant with natural voice capability and “Car to Home” features

Five user profiles plus a valet mode – customizable music preferences, apps, seat position, mirror angles and climate comfort levels

Fully customizable home screen for quick access to frequently used features and one-touch operation

Simultaneous connectivity for two Bluetooth-enabled phones

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Expanded connected services (Uconnect Market, Uconnect mobile app)

SiriusXM 360L platform and new Personalized Stations Powered by Pandora

TomTom navigation with predictive search, natural speak and live traffic updates

Maps over-the-air (OTA) updates at the push of a button for Uconnect NAV system

4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot to connect up to eight wireless devices

Passengers will be easily able to stay connected while on the go. Functionality is enhanced for front-row passengers with an available wireless charging pad and connectivity ports that are sculpted for quick recognition. In addition to wireless charging, Wagoneer and Grand Wagoner feature up to 11 USB ports (with Rear Seat Entertainment, eight USB ports without), three in the front row (four with passenger display) plus standard dual USB Type C ports that allow devices to charge up to four times faster, three in the second row (five when equipped with Rear Seat Entertainment) and two in the third row.

Grand Wagoneer is available with up to 75 inches of total digital display screen area while Wagoneer is available with 50 inches of total digital display screen area. Nearly 45 inches of total screen spanning the length of the instrument panel: 10.25 inches on Wagoneer or 12.3-inch instrument cluster on Grand Wagoneer, a 10.1-inch (Wagoneer) or 12-inch (Grand Wagoneer) horizontal touchscreen serves as the main display screen in the center console, with a 10.25-inch horizontal comfort display touchscreen below, separated by the structural aluminum wing. When equipped with the optional Rear Seat Entertainment system, the cluster, radio and passenger screens all show a coordinated animation display upon vehicle start-up.

Additionally, an available 10.25-inch passenger screen provides the front passenger with dynamic touchscreen control at their fingertips. The passenger screen has four major functions: Co-Pilot (navigation, device management), entertainment (via HDMI or Rear Seat Entertainment control), Fire TV for Auto and the ability to view the exterior vehicle cameras. Passenger screens in both the front and rear feature an HDMI plug, which lets occupants connect their phone or tablet, turning the touchscreen into a mirrored extension of their device, allowing internet searches, music and app use to project through the Uconnect 5 system.

Second-row passengers in the Grand Wagoneer have 30 inches of total screen space at their disposal with a 10.25-inch comfort display screen housed on the center console located between the two captain’s chairs. Each second-row passenger also has access to their own 10.1-inch entertainment touchscreen with the available Rear Seat Entertainment system, which features independent streaming capabilities from major content providers.

Passengers can now enjoy the first Fire TV for Auto integration, featuring touchscreen displays, Alexa, and access to hundreds of thousands of movies, TV shows and apps. Passengers can watch their favorite shows independently while listening through headphones, or the whole family can tune-in through the vehicle’s audio system. With built-in Fire TV for Auto, parents also have access to Amazon Kids+ for a worry-free experience that ensures younger passengers enjoy age-appropriate content.

A Fire TV for Auto-specific remote works on all screens to provide control of the experience and includes push-to-talk access to Alexa, making it easy to find and quickly play shows. The remote includes a button that connects Fire TV for Auto with the new Uconnect 5 system for control of vehicle features, such as climate, maps and more.

When equipped with front passenger display, Relax Mode is available while the vehicle is in park and offers occupants an immersive experience by combining dramatic, multi-screen visuals with ambient lighting across the entire cockpit. There are five videos to choose from and each is inspired by natural wonders or phenomenon.

Leading-edge technology

The 2022 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer offer a windshield head-up display (HUD). The full color display is configurable up to 10 inches and features three (simple, standard, advanced) predefined configurations with layouts, including Lane Departure, Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, turn-by-turn navigation, current speed, current gear and speed limit. All HUD settings can be personalized and saved within the driver profiles.

An available fully digital rearview mirror provides an unobstructed rear view that enhances safety and visibility. The digital rearview mirror displays video in real time from a rear-facing camera, offering an image that is unobstructed by the D-pillars or rear seats. It also reverts back to a traditional reflective mirror by toggling the switch underneath.

A new standard 10.25-inch (12.3-inch on Grand Wagoneer models) frameless digital gauge cluster features nearly two dozen different menus that the user can select from, including driver-assist technologies such as adaptive cruise control, active driving assist, night vision, drowsy driver detection and speed limit traffic signs display. Additional settings include media being played, caller identification, digital speed readout, drive modes or tire pressure. Also offered is a full-screen, turn-by-turn navigation map and off-road pitch-and-roll display. The full-color cluster features five reconfigurable tiles for at-a-glance data, or quick and easy access to the most used information. Drivers may choose between analog or digital instrumentation. All cluster settings can be saved to a user profile as part of Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer’s full vehicle customization and automatically recalled for each driver. On-screen graphics are delivered in real-time, animated 3D.

An available rear seat monitoring camera projects a high-definition image and delivers several segment exclusives, including a split-view display and a unique “zoom-to-seat” function.

Rear seat monitoring camera views are accessible through the Uconnect touchscreen and allows the driver to quickly view the entire cabin, as well as to easily zoom-in on each seat location. Memory setting functions keep the zoomed image focused on the most recent position viewed, making the system easier to use and limiting driver distraction. The camera is positioned on the headliner between the second- and third-row seats. Three infrared lights surround the camera and illuminate the cabin in low-light conditions. The system automatically switches between day and night modes for added visibility and convenience.

Interior mood lighting features two zones (upper and lower), each available with five colors: white, blue, aqua, gold and amber and selectable through the touchscreen.

The pinnacle of design-focused audio, emanating luxury sound

For more than 70 years, McIntosh has created high-quality, handcrafted, American-made audio products and systems for homes, concert venues and iconic moments in music history across the globe. McIntosh – a classic American luxury brand known for its distinguished offerings– has collaborated with Stellantis to deliver an industry exclusive, high-fidelity audio system.

Wagoneer and McIntosh engineers worked closely to develop, test and tune groundbreaking entertainment systems that complement the vehicle’s unique interior volume and layout. McIntosh carried some of its patented technologies from the home side into the Wagoneer’s systems, including Power Guard® for unrivaled clarity even at high-volume levels. The audio system has Low Distortion/High Performance (LD/HP) speaker design to minimize distortion and provide an unparalleled listening experience.

Signature audio performance is delivered through a choice of two levels of performance:

Available on Wagoneer Series III and Grand Wagoneer Series I and Series II models is the McIntosh MX950 Entertainment System, a custom-tuned 19-speaker system, including a 10-inch subwoofer, strategically placed throughout the interior and powered by a 17-channel 950-watt amplifier

Available on Grand Wagoneer Series I and Series II, standard on Grand Wagoneer Series III, the premium and exclusive McIntosh MX1375 Reference Entertainment System, which employs 23 specifically tuned speakers, including one of the highest performing 12-inch subwoofers in the industry, is powered by a 24-channel 1375-watt amplifier, with dedicated amp channels to drive active speakers, creating a tailored and immersive 3D Adaptive Sound Processing that uses algorithms to asses source material and selectively apply 3D effects based on the type of the content. This patented technology gives a sense of space and recreates realistic ambience of a musical venue – concert or recording studio. The speaker grills, designed by the Wagoneer Interior Design Team, epitomize the premium nature of the Wagoneer brand, while also capturing the essence of the McIntosh brand identity

In conjunction with the outstanding audio quality, the Wagoneer’s McIntosh audio systems are aesthetically designed to complement luxurious interior. Special attention was given to ensure that the audio system’s ornate controls replicated the look and feel of McIntosh amplifier control knobs. In Grand Wagoneer, the McIntosh logos appearing on the door speaker grills are backlit in the brand’s signature blue color, adding to the ambiance created by the interior’s custom ambient lighting. Completing the experience are the signature blue meters with dancing needles and power guard notification displayed on all McIntosh home equipment, which is also integrated in the radio central display. The aim of the whole project was to carry McIntosh’s sound and design philosophy from a home to an automotive environment with acoustics that is powerful, authentic, transparent and detailed.

These exceptional McIntosh audio systems are available on Wagoneer Series III and all Grand Wagoneer trim levels.

High-tech safety and security features

The 2022 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer offer more than 120 safety and security features, including innovative applications of technologies that refine the connection between driver, vehicle and the road.

Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer offer more than 120 standard safety features across the lineup, including:

Automatic Emergency Braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection

Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go

Active Lane Management

Blind-spot Monitoring

Rear Cross Path detection

Rear park assist sensors with stop

Switch-activated electric park brake

Segment-leading innovation

Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer arrive with a combination of class-leading safety features that enhance a driver’s field of vision, help make instrumentation easier to see and enable driver-assist capabilities that accommodate collision avoidance.

Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer feature a new electrical architecture system that enables secure messaging in Controller Area Network (CAN) communications, which allows for enhanced driver assist features, such as Hands-free Active Driving Assist autonomous functionality.

Autonomous vehicle capabilities include Active Driving Assist, Hands-free Active Driving Assist and ParkSense Automated Parking System.

Active Driving Assist is the company’s’ name for Level 2 (L2) automated driving capability. The technology affirms the company’s march toward an autonomous future. Grand Wagoneer is available with Active Driving Assist for hands-on-wheel and eyes-on-road automated driving using lane centering with adaptive cruise control. The system uses multiple sensors, including radars and cameras to dictate appropriate roads for the technology.

Hands-free Active Driving Assist (late availability) offers hands-off driving at all speeds and lane centering on approved roadways, for even greater driving convenience. The system will predictively slow the vehicle down in tight curves, automatically resume control after driver override and verify that the driver is paying attention to the road.

Night Vision with Pedestrian and Animal Detection uses thermographic technology to augment the reach of the vehicle’s headlamps. Infrared sensors search for the heat signatures of pedestrians and animals in the road ahead, at distances up to 219 yards (200 meters). When located, their positions, relative to the vehicle, are outlined in the instrument cluster directly in front of the driver.

Intersection Collision Assist helps detect vehicles approaching from the driver’s left and right when nearing a crossroad. Four radar sensors and one camera determine if a collision appears imminent, prompting the system to provide audible and visual alerts. If the driver does not respond, the system automatically activates the vehicle’s brakes. The feature is available on Wagoneer and standard on Grand Wagoneer models.

Drowsy Driver Detection tracks vehicle movement, such as lane deviation and interaction, such as steering wheel input over time, for driving behavior consistent with that of a drowsy driver. When certain thresholds are reached, the system responds with audio and/or visual cautions for the driver to pull over. If the driver fails to react in such circumstances, the system can intervene with steering wheel input and/or brake activation.

The Digital Rearview Mirror system replaces the conventional rearview mirror with a 9.2-inch LCD that shows real-time video from a rear-facing camera. Unlike a conventional rearview mirror, the digital camera system offers a view that is unobstructed by the D-pillars or rear seats. When not in use as a display, the screen reverts back to a reflective mirror by toggling the switch underneath.

Available Traffic Sign Recognition uses a forward-facing camera to identify speed-limit and related traffic signs, such as those denoting school and construction zones.

An additional safety and security feature, available on Wagoneer and standard on Grand Wagoneer, is Surround View Camera. The system offers 360-degree, bird’s-eye views of the vehicle and its surroundings, enhanced by dynamic gridlines displayed on a 10.1-inch or 12-inch digital touchscreen.

With front and rear lens washers, the system is enhanced by Front Park Assist, which helps the driver position the vehicle. The Surround View Camera is available on Wagoneer and standard on Grand Wagoneer models.

Equipment levels on Grand Wagoneer are elevated even further with ParkSense Automated Parking System, which uses ultrasonic sensors to guide the driver into parking spaces. Stellantis is the first automaker to use this technology with a live, dedicated view on the infotainment screen for easy viewing.

A full suite of LED lighting includes LED headlamps that provide exceptional performance with a balanced beam of light that minimizes glare for oncoming traffic, while doubling the light output directly in front of the vehicle for improved illumination of the road ahead. Side lighting improves visibility while cornering and is activated by either steering wheel angle input or turn signal activations when the headlamps are on.

The body-on-frame’s design features innovative engineering that leverages the attributes of high-strength steel to help direct crash energy away from the cabin. It also features eight air bags: driver front, driver knee, passenger front, passenger knee, left first-row side, left-side curtain, right first-row side and right-side curtain airbags.

As standard equipment, active head restraints help mitigate injury risks associated with rear collisions, while there are three LATCH positions for safety-seat placement when the vehicle is configured with a second-row bench.

Three available 4×4 systems are the foundation of legendary capability

Three available 4×4 systems (Quadra-Trac I, Quadra-Trac II and Quadra-Drive II), an available Quadra-Lift air suspension and Selec-Terrain traction management system, instill this premium SUV with legendary capability.

Quadra-Trac I delivers full-time four-wheel drive without any switches to push or levers to pull. The system provides smooth operation of the vehicle over a variety of road conditions. This proven, lightweight single-speed transfer case is efficient for enhanced fuel economy and improves traction by moving torque to the wheel with the most grip.

The Quadra-Trac II’s two-speed transfer case uses input from a variety of sensors to determine tire slip at the earliest possible moment and takes corrective action. The system also uses throttle to anticipate quick movement from a stop and maximizes traction before tire slippage occurs. When wheel slippage is detected, as much as 100% of available torque is instantly routed to the wheel with the most traction.

Quadra-Drive II, with a rear Electronic Limited-slip Differential (ELSD), delivers industry-leading tractive capability. The system instantly detects tire slip and smoothly distributes engine torque to tires with traction. In some cases, the vehicle will anticipate low traction and adjust in order to proactively limit or eliminate slip.

Selec-Terrain is standard with Quadra-Trac II and Quadra-Drive II and five settings: Auto, Sport, Rock, Snow and Sand/Mud.

A mechanical limited slip differential is standard and an available rear electronic limited slip differential enhances traction in any condition.

Selec-Terrain

Class-leading Selec-Terrain traction control system allows customers to choose the on- and off-road setting for optimum 4×4 performance. This feature electronically coordinates up to 12 different powertrain, braking, 4×4 torque split and suspension systems, including throttle control, transmission shift, transfer case, Hill-descent Control and Selec-Speed Control.

The Selec-Terrain system has been refined for Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer duty and offers five different driving conditions to achieve the best driving experience on all terrains:

Auto: Automatically adapts to any on- or off-road situation

Sport: Engaged with the push of a button and provides enhanced on-road “fun-to-drive” capability

Rock: Quadra-Lift air suspension system raises to maximum height of 10 inches, while the transfer case, differentials, and throttle coordinate to provide low-speed control

Snow: Vehicle traction adjusts for ultimate performance over snow-covered roads

Sand/Mud: Traction control and Quadra-Lift operate with sensitive response to wheel spin, and torque tuned for optimal performance in sand/mud

Selec-Speed Control with Hill-ascent and Hill-descent Control allows drivers to control vehicle speed both up and down steep, rugged grades with Electronic Range Select (ERS) control on the steering wheel – without the need for throttle or brake pedals.

Selec-Terrain, coupled with the Quadra-Lift air suspension, offers drivers an adjustable suspension span that delivers legendary 4×4 performance.

Quadra-Lift air suspension system

The Quadra-Lift air suspension system adds up to 3.6 inches of lift span supported by four-corner air springs that provide an air-cushioned, premium ride. Quadra-Lift operates automatically or may be controlled manually with console controls.

The Quadra-Lift system features five height settings for optimum ride performance:

Normal Ride Height (NRH): 8 inches of clearance offers improved fuel economy, as well as improved aerodynamics during on-road driving

Off-road 1: Lifts the vehicle an additional inch from NRH for added height in clearing obstacles (9 inches)

Off-road 2: Delivers legendary off-road capability and provides an additional 2 inches from NRH for 10 inches of ground clearance

Park Mode: Lowers the vehicle 1.6 inches from NRH for easy ingress/egress. NRH and Park Mode are driver selectable, allowing the driver full control over vehicle ride height

Aero Mode: Lowers the vehicle 0.6 inches from NRH. Aero Mode is controlled by vehicle speed and adjusts for optimal performance and fuel economy. The vehicle will also lower to Aero Mode when in Sport Mode

When the vehicle is operating in Eco Mode, it lowers itself to Aero Mode, further enhancing vehicle aerodynamics for optimum efficiency.

Trailer Hitch Line-up Assist with zoom allows for a seamless connection to a trailer. With help from the rear-facing camera, dynamic grid lines assist in lining the trailer up and a zoom function on-screen allows for an even closer view, ensuring a proper connection every time. Combined with the adjustable Quadra-Lift air suspension system, drivers can lower the vehicle under the trailer hitch, making hook-up a breeze.

As the vehicle approaches 35 miles per hour (mph), a standard active front air dam automatically extends downward 3.5 inches. The available air suspension system lowers the vehicle 0.6 inches, improving overall aerodynamics and efficiency. An active grille shutter system automatically closes the airflow through the grille when cooling is least needed.

The cooling system has been optimized with enhanced sealing and active grill shutter hardware controls to maximize warm-up, drag and powertrain cooling when cruising and towing.

The 2022 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer feature a 25-degree approach angle, 24-degree departure angle, 22-degree breakover angle and a ground clearance of 10 inches. This combination enables up to 24 inches of water-fording capability.

All-new architecture delivers sophisticated on-road driving dynamics and composed capability

The 2022 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer feature an all-new architecture that delivers sophisticated on-road driving dynamics, a lightweight, durable body-on-frame design, composed 4×4 capability and best-in-class towing.

Substantial emphasis was placed on designing an all-new body-on-frame structure that uses high-strength steel to bolster vehicle performance, safety, reliability and reduce overall weight. The result is a body structure that is both strong and lightweight, balanced yet functional. Premium manners are enhanced with approximately 6,500 welds in the body alone. The use of lightweight, high-strength aluminum closures, including the hood, doors and composite liftgate, helps reduce weight and boost fuel economy.

Frame-mounted high-strength steel tire blockers are placed behind the front tires to force the wheels outward in the event of impact. Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer’s frame features side rails that are tall and fully boxed. Frame cross members are double sheer welded to the inside and outside of the frame for improved durability and roll stiffness.

Premium driving dynamics and refined on-road manners are thanks, in part, to a front and rear independent suspension. New front independent double wishbone suspension components combine lightweight composite upper control arms, aluminum lower control arms and geometry tuned for responsiveness and handling. The front stabilizer bar sits behind the front tires, further enhancing roll stiffness. A rear multi-link, coil-spring suspension provides a superior on-road ride, bolsters handling and provides better articulation over obstacles.

A front and rear coil-over shock design is standard equipment on all models. The standard steel suspension features rear load-leveling capability, which automatically detects load on the suspension from a trailer or payload. The gas pressure increases until the vehicle reaches normal ride height, leveling out and improving the loaded ride.

Wagoneer comes standard with coil spring suspension while an air suspension system with electronically controlled semi-active damping — available on Wagoneer, standard on Grand Wagoneer — further enhances ride quality. The air suspension features a closed loop system that recycles clean air that results in improved compressor durability. This air suspension system continuously adjusts stiffness to loading conditions to optimize ride performance. An external valve block and secondary air reservoir allow for both axles to lower simultaneously. Electronically controlled semi-active damped shocks on air suspension vehicles continuously adjust to road conditions and driving styles.

New active/electronic-tuned mass module absorbs more vibration and movement when at idle. This feature offers enhanced levels of comfort, versatility and performance. An enhanced active noise cancellation system, along with door seals and acoustic glass round out the enhancements that bring NVH and wind noise down to a whisper.

An electric power steering (EPS) system has been carefully calibrated to deliver a natural steering feel and enhances fuel economy. The electric motor works with an adaptive engine control unit (ECU) to monitor steering speed, steering wheel angle and vehicle speed. This allows for variable amounts of steering assistance to be applied, for example, when more is needed at low speeds maneuvering through a parking lot, or less when at highway speeds to enhance vehicle stability. The EPS system uses a variable rate ratio to improve maneuverability while maintaining on-center stability in all driving conditions.

Refined and proven V-8 power offers premium performance and best-in-class towing

The 2022 Wagoneer carries the proven 5.7-liter V-8 engine fitted with the next-generation 48-volt eTorque hybrid as standard equipment. The 2022 Grand Wagoneer is powered by the potent and smooth 6.4-liter V-8 engine. Both engines deliver performance, drivability and, when equipped properly, best-in-class towing capabilities of up to 10,000 lbs.

5.7-liter V-8 engine with next-generation eTorque hybrid system

Standard on Wagoneer, the 5.7-liter V-8 combines the muscle of 392 horsepower and 404 lb.-ft. of torque in a smooth, broad power band, enhanced with fuel-saving technologies that include variable camshaft timing and cylinder deactivation.

The Wagoneer is the first vehicle with the next-generation eTorque hybrid system, which features enhancements to several fuel-saving features.

The eTorque hybrid system replaces the traditional engine-mounted alternator with a belt-driven motor generator unit. The motor generator unit works with a 48-volt battery pack to provide quick and seamless engine start/stop, torque addition to the engine crankshaft in certain driving situations and brake energy regeneration, which improves responsiveness and efficiency. The system enables up to 130 lb.-ft. of torque to be available on initial throttle tip-in.

The eTorque motor generator feeds energy to a 390 watt-hour lithium-ion 12-cell Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC)-Graphite battery. The small suitcase-size, air-cooled battery pack mounts to the floor inside the Wagoneer’s cabin.

Enhancements for the next-generation eTorque include:

E-motor Assist: The eTorque motor provides electric assist to the engine from launch until the battery pack reaches a minimal state of charge, with the duration determined by throttle input from the driver.

Deceleration fuel shutoff: The system completely shuts off fuel delivery to the engine while the Wagoneer coasts down from highway speeds and under braking, enhancing economy.

No-delay start/stop: The Wagoneer anticipates rolling stops, shutting down the engine as soon as vehicle speed reaches 0 mph, enhancing fuel savings. Engine restart with the eTorque motor is seamless and instant, even in aggressive driving conditions. Wagoneer accessories are powered by the battery pack while the engine is stopped.

Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer are the latest vehicles from Stellantis to offer auto start/stop functionality on the highest paved roads in the United States, including Mount Evans (14,100 feet), and extended auto-stop durations of up to 10 minutes in ideal conditions.

The system recaptures energy during deceleration and braking feeds it to the battery pack. eTorque has been further optimized for cabin, battery pack, transmission and engine warming in cold conditions.

With Fuel Saver Technology (cylinder deactivation), the engine control computer turns off fuel and spark, and closes the intake and exhaust valves on four of the engine’s eight cylinders during light load operation, such as highway cruising when full power is not needed.

Variable camshaft timing helps maximize fuel economy by reducing the engine’s pumping work via a delayed closing of the intake valve, which increases the expansion process of the combustion event.

The 5.7-liter V-8 engine with eTorque hybrid assist in the 2022 Wagoneer features an 850-watt electric cooling fan using Pulse Width Modulation to tailor the fan’s energy draw to the cooling demand. Eliminating the traditional fan blade mounted to the front of the engine reduces fan noise and helps improve fuel economy by reducing parasitic losses.

Wagoneer uses a 3.21 axle ratio with the 5.7-liter V-8 engine with eTorque hybrid assist.

6.4-liter V-8 engine

The 6.4-liter V-8 engine delivers 471 horsepower and 455 lb.-ft. of torque. It is engineered to provide a broad torque band to deliver the optimal blend of power and comfort regardless of the load and terrain.

Engineered to deliver class-leading V-8 performance and best-in-class towing capability, the 6.4-liter engine receives some unique adjustments to set new benchmarks for both power and performance. These include a unique exhaust manifold, intake manifold and moving the air box to the right side of the engine bay.

The 2022 Grand Wagoneer benefits from the V-8 engine’s plentiful low-end torque, which delivers in demanding conditions such as towing a boat, camper or horse trailer.

The 6.4-liter V-8 enhances fuel economy with Fuel Saver Technology cylinder deactivation and variable camshaft timing.

Combined with a TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission, Grand Wagoneer delivers a new level of performance: 0-60 mph in six seconds.

Grand Wagoneer is standard with the 6.4-liter V-8 engine and 3.92 axle ratio allowing customers to optimize fuel economy and vehicle capability.

TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission

A standard robust TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission optimizes engine output with smooth gear changes while on the trails or provides efficient power delivery at highway speeds.

The 5.7-liter V-8 with eTorque hybrid uses computer controllers that process data faster to coordinate with transmission operation. Transmission clutch management is improved for brake regeneration and refinements in shift time, feel and torque responsiveness. Transmission lubricants are heated to reduce viscosity-related efficiency losses. There are more than 40 individual shift maps to optimize shift changes and points for fuel economy, performance and drivability.

The TorqueFlite eight-speed transmission offers a smooth driving experience. Whether commuting during the week or going to the lake house on the weekend, customers will enjoy a smooth, linear power delivery.

Wagoneer Client Services

Rooted in Jeep brand heritage, Wagoneer will become a portfolio of vehicles that defines “American premium” and delivers a unique customer experience.

Customers interested in purchasing a Wagoneer or Grand Wagoneer can go to Wagoneer.com, select a dealer and place a $500 deposit. A Wagoneer concierge will reach out to initiate the order process, provide vehicle updates and assist with any dealer interactions.

After a customer receives their vehicle, support will continue through a VIP helpline via Wagoneer Client Services.

Wagoneer Client Services include:

Five years of worry-free dealership maintenance, including oil changes and tire rotations

24/7 concierge support and roadside assistance via phone or online chat

No-charge equivalent service loaner

Trip interruption coverage

VIP access to select, exclusive events

Interior and exterior vehicle cleaning and a full tank of fuel when serviced

Vehicle pickup/delivery for service

Complimentary Wi-Fi and phone charging station

Customer connectivity and convenience is enhanced further with a mobile app and in-vehicle features including:

Remote showroom, test drives and delivery for sales

Scheduling sales and service appointments: Scheduling pick up/delivery for service Status updates via text Pay for service

FOTA Updates, including new customer features and remote diagnostics

Wagoneer will deliver warm, capable, innovative and authentic vehicles with premium design cues and technology to a new, distinctive and successful array of customers.

All-new Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer built with a focus on superior quality, materials and craftsmanship

The interior is designed and engineered to set a new standard in customer satisfaction with a keen eye for industry-leading premium American craftsmanship. The Wagoneer design, engineering and quality teams partnered to deliver a best-in-class interior with durable and quality materials throughout. Fit-and-finish, surface quality, material options and the sound quality of moveable parts such as doors and storage bins were all subjected to rigorous testing.

Manufacturing

The 2022 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer are built at the Warren (Michigan) Truck Assembly Plant on the same line as the Ram 1500 Classic. In 2017, the company committed to retooling Warren Truck to build the all-new Wagoneer, Grand Wagoneer and their electrified offerings. Two years later, the company announced that the plant investment would nearly double to $1.5 billion in order to also continue production of the Ram 1500 Classic. With the addition of the new products, it is expected that 1,400 new jobs will be added.

The Warren Truck investment is part of the company’s $4.5 billion commitment to invest in five existing Michigan manufacturing facilities and build a new assembly plant in the city of Detroit to meet the growing demand for Jeep and Ram vehicles. In total, the projects would create nearly 6,500 new jobs.

SOURCE: Stellantis