Stellantis 1.6-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder hybrid powertrain delivers performance and efficiency with no plug

New powertrain combines 1.6-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine with a two-motor hybrid transmission to deliver an estimated 37 mpg combined city/highway driving

Stellantis today introduced a new 1.6-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder hybrid engine with a two-motor hybrid transmission to deliver power, efficiency and capability. The 2026 Jeep® Cherokee debuts with this hybrid propulsion system, with estimated system output of 210 horsepower and 230 lb.-ft. torque, and sets a new standard in the midsize SUV segment, redefining what customers expect from hybrid SUVs.

Performance and efficiency are balanced in the new 1.6-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder hybrid propulsion system with a variable power split transmission. Stellantis’ proprietary Hybrid Drive Control Unit continuously optimizes power distribution between the engine, motor-generator units and battery to maximize efficiency.

“Our new 1.6-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder hybrid engine is a major step forward in delivering both performance and efficiency for our customers,” said Micky Bly, Stellantis senior vice president and head of global propulsion systems. “Over millions of miles of development and testing, we’ve dialed in this new hybrid powertrain to deliver all the performance you need for your daily adventures, with electrified torque and worry-free range wherever the road takes you.”

Originally developed in Europe, the U.S.-assembled, third-generation internal combustion engine is adapted for hybrid applications. It uses a high-pressure direct injection fuel system and produces 177 horsepower at 5,500 rpm and 221 lb.-ft. of torque between 2,000-3,500 rpm.

The turbocharger delivers up to 38 psi of boost, while the engine runs with an 11.3:1 compression ratio with a Miller Cycle combustion, which delays the closing of the intake valves for more efficient combustion. A liquid charge air cooler helps reduce the temperature of the intake air to achieve the performance requirements of the vehicle. The block and head are formed with high pressure die cast aluminum.

Pumps for the engine and battery cooling systems, and the air conditioning compressor, are driven electrically to reduce the load on the engine, enhancing overall efficiency. A close-coupled catalytic converter helps the powertrain meet SULEV 30 (Super Ultra Low Emissions Vehicle) requirements and the system is designed to adapt to future regulations.

Stellantis-developed proprietary software optimizes the interactions between the engine and the transmission.

Hybrid features two power flows

The hybrid transmission splits the engine power into two power flows – one electrical and one mechanical. Key torque transfer components inside the transmission are the two motor-generators and a planetary gearset.

The hybrid system operates seamlessly through multiple drive modes. At startup, motor-generator 1 draws energy from the battery to spin the engine to speed, eliminating the need for a traditional external starter.

In EV mode, if the battery has sufficient charge and driver demand is light, motor-generator 2 feeds torque through the gearset, allowing the vehicle to drive with zero engine rpm.

In hybrid mode, the engine runs and turns motor-generator 1 to generate electricity for the battery while also delivering torque to the wheels. Motor-generator 2 can supplement this power, drawing electricity from either the battery or motor-generator 1 to provide additional propulsion.

During regenerative braking, motor-generator 2 converts kinetic energy from coasting or braking into electricity, which is stored in the battery. Motor-generator 2 also handles reverse propulsion.

The powertrain system includes a Dual Motor Power Inverter (DMPI) with integrated DC-DC converter, which maintains the vehicle’s 12-volt power supply. In addition, the DMPI also boosts high voltage to deliver extra torque when needed.

The hybrid system is supported by a high-voltage lithium-ion battery with a 1.03-kWh capacity that is liquid cooled. The battery is capable of propelling the vehicle up to 62 mph for short distances without using engine power, contributing to improved fuel efficiency and reduced emissions. Also, the high-voltage battery provides energy to run the AC compressor, so during city driving events this translates into less engine run time.

4×4 capability is standard

Capability remains a core Jeep strength, and the all-new Cherokee continues this tradition with a standard, sophisticated all-wheel-drive system, Jeep Active Drive I 4×4, that includes Selec-Terrain traction management with four drive modes (Auto, Sport, Snow, Sand/Mud). The Drivetrain Control Module (DTCM) allows front-wheel drive for peak efficiency and four-wheel drive for peak performance. The DTCM automatically adjusts torque distribution between the front and rear axles to provide the optimal blend of performance and efficiency, depending on driver demand.

SOURCE: Stellantis