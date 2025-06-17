STELLA AI now available in Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to STELLA AI to take advantage of the scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies

Global partner STELLA™ AI – the trusted, best-in-class conversational AI platform designed for dealerships by automotive experts announced today the availability of STELLA AI in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services on Azure – STELLA AI – Dealers Trust, Results Delivered – Microsoft Azure Marketplace. STELLA AI customers can take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

STELLA AI is purpose built to drive dealer revenue, built for dealerships, by dealerships. STELLA AI is the Microsoft Copilot, delivering turnkey customer engagement AI tailored for automotive retail. Designed specifically for the automotive industry, STELLA AI seamlessly integrates across all dealership functions, empowering your teams to excel, boosting productivity and enhancing customer satisfaction.

“STELLA is the modern AI solution for seamless customer engagement and automotive excellence saving dealers time and money. With our commitment to making our SaaS solution available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, our customers have a seamless buying experience directly through Microsoft.” said Rich Sands, CEO, STELLA AI.

“Microsoft welcomes STELLA AI to Azure Marketplace, where global customers can find, try, and buy from among thousands of partner solutions,” said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. “Azure Marketplace and trusted partners like STELLA AI help customers do more with less by increasing efficiency, buying confidently, and spending smarter.”

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

STELLA AI is an AI-driven Customer Engagement Platform Designed for the Automotive Industry. STELLA AI is an intelligent voice assistant that handles all inbound calls, answers questions in a human-like tone, books appointments swiftly, and sends texts or emails. Delivered over phone, SMS, and web chat, STELLA AI seamlessly integrates with existing dealership software to enhance dealership experience, attract new customers, and retain existing ones.

