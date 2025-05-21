Stefan Mecha becomes new Chairman of the Board of Management of the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles brand

Stefan Mecha will assume the role of Chairman of the Board of Management of the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles brand on July 1, 2025

Stefan Mecha will become the new Chairman of the Brand Board of Management of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles (VWN) in Hanover with effect from July 1, 2025. Mecha succeeds Prof. Dr. Carsten Intra, who is leaving the company for personal reasons as part of a retirement plan.

“Carsten Intra has launched important models such as the ID. Buzz, the Transporter and others, setting the right course to further unlock the potential of light commercial vehicles in the future. He has driven forward the strategic topic of autonomous driving and significantly sharpened VWN’s profile with the ‘California’ sub-brand. I would like to thank him for the excellent collaboration within the Brand Group Core, which I also valued highly on a personal level, and wish him all the best for the future,” says Thomas Schäfer, CEO Volkswagen Brand, Head of the Brand Group Core and Chairman of the Advisory Board of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles.

Stefan Mecha is currently Executive CEO of the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand with responsibility for the China region. “With Stefan Mecha, one of our most internationally experienced managers is taking over the leadership of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles. He has demonstrated in regions such as Brazil, South Africa, Russia and China that it is possible to achieve sustainable success even in challenging environments – through a good team spirit, pragmatism, and deep market insight. Incidentally, Stefan’s first position within the Volkswagen Group was in sales at the “Nutzis”. I am confident that, together with his highly capable team, he will lead the brand to new heights and further enhance cooperation within the Brand Group Core,” Thomas Schäfer continues.

Prof. Dr. Carsten Intra has been Chairman of the VWN Brand Board of Management since September 1, 2020. He was previously Chief Human Resources Officer and Labor Director at MAN SE and MAN Truck & Bus SE, and was also a member of the Executive Board of TRATON SE, responsible for Human Resources and IT. During his time as CEO of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, the doctor of mechanical engineering initiated the turnaround of the brand onto a growth path that led to record earnings in 2023. Under his leadership, the strategic development of the Autonomous Driving business area set the course for the future of mobility. Intra began his career in 2001 as a production engineer at the former MAN Nutzfahrzeuge AG and subsequently took on various international management and board roles.

Stefan Mecha has been with the Volkswagen Group for more than 15 years. Before joining Volkswagen AG, he held various positions at Sixt AG and Daimler AG. In 2005, Stefan Mecha became Regional Sales Director of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles in Western Europe. He then held various positions in sales for the Volkswagen Group in Europe and the Middle East. In 2016, he became a member of the Volkswagen Board of Management in South Africa and Managing Director of the sales company. From 2018 to 2020, he was Vice President of Sales and Marketing in the South America region at Volkswagen Brazil. In 2020, he was appointed as the new General Director of Volkswagen Group Rus. Since 2022, Mecha has been Executive CEO of the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand for the China region.

SOURCE: Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles