Staying safe and alert with the all-new Vauxhall Grandland X SUV

Luton – The all-new Vauxhall Grandland X is setting standards for its safety systems, as the latest SUV from Vauxhall sees the launch of Driver Drowsiness Alert. The Grandland X will make its premiere at the Frankfurt International Motor Show (IAA) from 14-24 September, and be at dealerships shortly after.

The Grandland X is adding to its already impressive portfolio of ultra-modern assistance features, which include Forward Collision Warning with Automatic Emergency Braking and pedestrian detection, Advanced Park Assist and Automatic Cruise Control. The latest system, Driver Drowsiness Alert adds another level of safety to the technology packed Grandland X, bringing premium levels of safety to the SUV segment from just £22,310 on-the-road.

The new Driver Drowsiness Alert on the Grandland X triggers an audio and visual warning if the vehicle veers unexpectedly, suggesting driver fatigue or inattention. A message will be displayed in the driver information cluster and an alert will be sounded. If the vehicle continues to show signs of driver drowsiness after three warnings, a second alert message will be displayed along with a louder signal.

“Driving while tired poses a risk not just for the drivers but for all road users,” said Ian Mitchell, Grandland X’s Product Manager. “The Driver Drowsiness Alert system in the Grandland X can detect the typical signals of fatigue so it can remind drivers to take regular breaks during long journeys, helping to prevent an accident.”

In addition to Driver Drowsiness Alert, the Vauxhall Grandland X also delivers optimum night-time visibility without dazzling others. The optional AFL LED headlamps produce a bright white light that automatically adapt to the driving situation. Drivers are offered additional peace of mind with Vauxhall OnStar, the personal connectivity and service assistant that offers services including Stolen Vehicle Assistance, and a Wi-Fi hotspot for outstanding connectivity. OnStar can also help tired drivers find a carpark or book a hotel room, automatically updating the vehicle’s navigation system so the driver can focus on the road.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.