Statements BMW Group Press Conference Beijing Auto Show 2018

Jochen Goller

President and CEO of BMW Group Region China

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Welcome to the BMW Group! Today, you will witness real fireworks of new, stunning models and concept vehicles. With this, we are further accelerating our business in China – demonstrating BMW’s strong commitment to our largest market worldwide.

I am now delighted to celebrate the China Premiere of the all-new BMW X3 produced locally in China, which becomes the sixth model built by BMW Brilliance in Shenyang.

It is the most athletic and innovative model in its segment featuring powerful and emotional design elements.

The impressive interior focuses on both luxurious space and high-end connectivity. As we strive to meet the rising demands of our local customers, we have significantly increased the wheelbase, in comparison to the outgoing model.

The all-new X3 is truly an authentic BMW, produced in China for China. And the exciting news is: We are starting to take orders as of tomorrow.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

The new X3 is part of the largest product launch offensive in the history of our company. As you will see in a second, the BMW Group is soon going to introduce many more fascinating new models.

Thank you very much for your kind attention!

Harald Krüger

Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG

Good morning, Ladies and Gentlemen, ni men háo. It’s always great to come to China. We feel very much at home here as we share a common approach: In China people think and act with a focus on the long-term. It is the perfect place for future mobility – that’s what the BMW Group stands for.

China is clearly leading in e-mobility. That’s why I brought this world premiere to Beijing: The BMW Concept iX3.

The iX3 will be the first all-electric BMW core model. It will go into production in 2020. It will be produced in China.

The iX3 features the next generation of eDrive. This car is the technological trailblazer for BMW iNEXT: our strategic game changer.

iNEXT combines all important technologies. Emotional design lets you see and feel them. That makes our company and all our brands future-proof.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

That we will build the all-electric BMW iX3 here clearly demonstrates our strong commitment to China. And it underscores China’s leading role in e-mobility.

Peter Schwarzenbauer

Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG, MINI, Rolls-Royce, BMW Motorrad, Customer Engagement and Digital Business Innovation BMW Group

Ni men hao, Ladies and Gentlemen, I am very happy to be here again.

China is a growing success story for us. Last year, we sold more MINIs in China than ever before: over 35,000, in fact.

This year we will be launching our revised models. They feature fresh design elements, new transmissions, and the latest digital services. The 5-door model next to me is just one example of the new line-up. All new features will also be available for the 3-door and the MINI Convertible. They will hit the Chinese market in May.

And MINI is more than just cars. I am delighted that we are realising a major non-automotive MINI project in China: MINI LIVING. In spring 2019, we will open the first co-living initiative made up of apartments, working spaces, cultural as well as leisure offerings and – of course – mobility. And we are currently exploring further cities.

And now, let’s switch to my second brand: BMW Motorrad. Though the brand is still our “youngster” in China, we are successfully developing the market here. Step by step, we are getting more and more people excited about riding a motorcycle. For example this next one.

Thanks to our customers, BMW Motorrad is the undisputed leader in the Chinese premium motorcycle segment. A segment we created. We will continue to extend our leading position with products like this:

The BMW K 1600 Grand America is super-luxury on two wheels. Equipped with the latest six-cylinder engine, it is built to cruise endless highways and explore new horizons.

Pieter Nota

Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG, Sales and Brand BMW, Aftersales BMW Group

Ni Hao! Good morning!

I’m delighted to present the all-new BMW M2 Competition: The ultimate compact high-performance sports car.

It builds on the great success of the BMW M2 Coupé and takes its sporty spirit to the next level. With an even more powerful engine, it offers an unbeatable driving experience in its class.

BMW M is all about exhilaration! Just drive one of our M cars and you’ll immediately understand why 2017 was once again a record year for BMW M. Worldwide sales exceeded 80,000 for the first time ever. In China, BMW M achieved a 37% increase in sales – that’s why we doubled the number of M dealerships here last year.

For me, this M2 Competition perfectly embodies what the BMW brand stands for: Sheer driving pleasure and pure emotion!

These stunning models – the i8 Roadster and the future i4 – demonstrate that e-mobility is highly emotional as well. And there’s much more to come, as the BMW Group will offer 25 electrified vehicles by 2025. This underlines our passion to shape the future of mobility – what we call visionary mobility.

That’s why customers in China consider BMW to be the most attractive and innovative premium auto brand. That makes us very proud. And you can be sure that we will continue to do everything to maintain that strong appeal.

Thank you and Xie Xie!

Jochen Goller

President and CEO of BMW Group Region China

Ladies and Gentlemen,

As promised at the beginning of this event, a lot of exciting products are making their way to China. This underlines just how important this market is to the BMW Group. Thank you very much for attending BMW Group’s press conference in Beijing. It has been a real pleasure.