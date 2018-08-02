Statement: Power lock actuator control assembly

FCA US LLC is voluntarily recalling an estimated 1.1 million U.S.-market pickup trucks to upgrade their tailgate locking mechanisms.

An investigation by FCA US has discovered the power locking mechanisms in the tailgates of certain pickups share a small internal component that may break over time. If this were to happen, the vehicle’s tailgate may unlatch.

FCA US is unaware of any related injuries or accidents.

The recall affects certain Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500 pickups from model years 2015 through 2017. Trucks equipped with manual tailgate locks are excluded from the campaign, as are those with eight-foot cargo beds.

The redesigned-for-2019 Ram 1500 also is unaffected. Its tailgate mechanism benefits from a new design that delivers enhanced functionality, such as lift-assist.

Customers will be notified when service becomes available. In the interim, FCA US reminds that all loose cargo should be secured while driving, as stated in the operating manuals of the affected vehicles.

Further, FCA US pickups offer alternate features to accommodate load security, such as tie-down rings, cleats, high-friction bed-liners, bulkhead dividers, and bed-extenders.

FCA US urges all customers to heed recall notices. Those who have questions may call the FCA US Customer Care Center at 1-800-853-1403.

Additional vehicles will be subject to recall in Canada (est. 260,315), Mexico (est. 19,432) and certain markets outside the NAFTA region (est. 25,361).

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.