Statement on United States-Mexico-Canada agreement

“Ford is very encouraged by today’s announcement, and we applaud all three governments for working together to achieve free and fair trade in a strong regional agreement. We stand ready to be a collaborative partner to ensure this agreement is ratified in all three markets because it will support an integrated, globally competitive automotive business in North America. The benefits of scale and global reach will help to drive volume and support manufacturing jobs.”

Editor’s note: Ford is the leading exporter of autos from the United States. Eighty percent of the vehicles Ford sells in the U.S. are made in the U.S.

