Statement of Škoda Auto regarding media reports about potential job cuts

Dear colleagues,

We are disappointed by the recent media reports about potential job cuts at Škoda Auto. Some of these reports were insufficiently researched or jumped to sensational conclusions.

First things first: no further measures are planned beyond the points already openly communicated last year. In March 2024, we presented a medium-term plan: first to employees, and afterwards to media and the general public. As the automotive industry is undergoing the most radical transformation in its history, Škoda Auto and its social partner, the KOVO Trade Union, are responsibly working on measures to further future-proof the company.

Part of these measures is the gradual adjustment of staffing levels in indirect areas through standard methods such as natural turnover, leveraging demographic curves. This reflects Škoda’s sensitive approach to a socially responsible transformation while avoiding possible layoffs. The number of positions in indirect areas shall be reduced by 15% by 2028 compared to 2024, while reinvesting 5% into new strategic areas. These steps will not affect employees in the direct area.

Thanks to implementation of the Next Level Efficiency+ Programme, Škoda Auto will remain competitive and profitable in the following transformative years. In close cooperation with KOVO Union, Škoda Auto is taking all steps necessary to secure future jobs.

The recent media reports were based on a talk of Klaus Zellmer, Škoda Auto CEO, at the Automobilwoche conference in Germany, where he was mentioning Škoda’s Next Level Efficiency+ Programme including these already communicated respective measures.

Škoda Auto also actively supports requalification and upskilling measures as part of its Next Level Efficiency+ Programme. The carmaker is committed to supporting all employees in their further professional development. Despite the above-mentioned optimization, Škoda Auto is expecting an increase in positions dealing with Volkswagen Group-wide topics, such as the IT Competence Centre and engine development.

“We will not let these rumours deter us in our joint efforts to make Škoda Auto successful like never before. On 13 March 2025, we will announce our 2024 business performance results and outlook for the near future. Anyone, who has doubts about how stable and successful our business model is, should take a closer look.”

Klaus Zellmer, Škoda Auto CEO

