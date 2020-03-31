Statement from Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH) (“Delphi Technologies” or the “Company”) today provided the following statement with respect to its efforts to reduce costs and maximize liquidity in light of current macroeconomic conditions.

Delphi Technologies has been taking significant steps to conserve cash given the immediate impact on our business from the coronavirus pandemic. This includes working to access government support across our operating countries, effecting temporary layoffs, moving employees to part-time schedules and pay reductions throughout the organization, disciplined inventory management and active past dues collection.

Delphi Technologies also determined it was prudent and in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders to draw down on its full $500 million revolving credit facility to best position the company to weather the current market conditions. This precaution is consistent with actions being taken by companies across all industries, regardless of whether they have immediate cash liquidity requirements.

As a result of its decision to draw down on its revolver on March 30th, 2020, Delphi Technologies received notice from BorgWarner Inc. (“BorgWarner”) asserting that the Company materially breached the Transaction Agreement between BorgWarner and the Company as a result of drawing on the revolving credit facility without BorgWarner’s prior written consent and also asserting that, if such breach is not cured within 30 days, BorgWarner has the right to terminate the Transaction Agreement. Delphi Technologies disputes BorgWarner’s breach assertion on the basis that BorgWarner unreasonably withheld its consent.

At this time, Delphi Technologies intends to continue to negotiate with BorgWarner to resolve this matter. Both companies continue to believe in the long-term strategic value of the transaction and are still working together towards closing the transaction in the second half of 2020. There can be no assurance, however, that BorgWarner and the Company will reach a mutually acceptable resolution or that the transaction will close.

SOURCE: Delphi Technologies