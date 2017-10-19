Statement concerning impact of inappropriate conduct by Kobe Steel, Ltd. on Honda products

October 19, 2017 – Honda would like to provide information we have confirmed so far concerning the impact to Honda products of inappropriate conduct recently disclosed by Kobe Steel, Ltd.

As of today, aluminum panels are the only material Honda purchases directly from Kobe Steel for which they have reported data falsification, and we confirmed this material is being used for the doors and hoods of some of our automobile products.

Based on the results of verification conducted by Honda, we have confirmed that the quality of this aluminum panel material satisfies all of our stringent internal safety standards, including standards for pedestrian protection performance.

Honda is taking quick action to check for any impact on the parts Honda purchases from our suppliers.

We are sorry for any concerns this issue may cause to our customers. Honda remains committed to taking any necessary actions with the safety and peace of mind of our customers as our highest priority.

