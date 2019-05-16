Statement by Harald Krüger, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG, 99th Annual General Meeting of BMW AG in Munich on 16 May 2019

Maintaining our stance.

Leading the way.

Taking responsibility.

To all our shareholders,

Here in the Olympic Hall and those watching online, a very warm welcome!

I would also like to welcome our associates and all our other guests.

This is our 99th Annual General Meeting – an impressive number!

We have had our ups and downs, but we have always held our own.

We have constantly reinvented ourselves.

We have revolutionised our industry and

We have made our customers mobile through our innovations.

Recently, there has been some public debate regarding the question of ownership of BMW. There is only one thing I have to say about that:

I am very happy that you are all here today: You are the shareholders of the BMW Group. I think we can all agree that your company is a clear example of the social market economy at work. We chart our own course – also in the face of headwinds and in times of uncertainty. You can rely on this!

Last year’s sales figures speak for themselves:

Every 13 seconds we sold a BMW, MINI or Rolls-Royce somewhere in the world: 2.5 million vehicles in total.

A BMW motorcycle was sold every three minutes – adding up to a total of 165,000 units.

An electrified vehicle was delivered to customers every four minutes – 142,000 in total.

Every minute, 19 people in Europe used our car-sharing service.

Our DriveNow cars drove more than 100 million kilometres: a third of those all-electric.

SOURCE: BMW