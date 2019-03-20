Statement and presentation by Harald Krüger, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG, BMW Group annual accounts press conference 2019

Good morning and welcome!

Today, I would like to show you what sets the BMW Group apart from our competition. Let’s first take a look at the recent past, and then focus on the future. The BMW Group is successfully shaping the future of mobility. We are doing so by consistently charting our own course:

We are constantly redeveloping our business model. It has to be profitable and successful in the digital age. For example, our new joint venture with Daimler, which combines all our NOW services.

We are strengthening our core business and our global presence. For example, in China and the US.

We deliver. We turn words into action. Our successful transition to the new emissions standard WLTP is a good example of this.

In recent years, we have evolved from a manufacturer to a mobility provider. Going forward, we aim to be a leading tech company for premium mobility.

For this reason, we are providing our company a new and stronger foundation: With regards to technology. In our relationships with customers. And in our processes, structures and work environment. That is no easy task. But, at the BMW Group, we are a very strong team.

We continue to make significant progress with our Strategy NUMBER ONE > NEXT. We have been implementing measures for the past three years.

Our focus extends up until 2025. We have a clear vision of the future. Our journey has three stages, with milestones in 2018, 2021 and 2025.

The first stage, up to 2018, has already successfully been completed.

What was the BMW way? What sets us apart from others?

First of all, to make very clear: BMW Group vehicles are not manipulated.

A fact that has now been confirmed again. We have invested heavily – in new products, in new drive technologies and in digitalisation. We have electrified many models and model series. Our BMW i3 continues its success, year after year. Worldwide, the total was more than 140,000 vehicles.

In addition, we successfully launched the biggest model offensive in our history. This helps us to win market share across the globe. Since 2016, we have also made major advances in the development of autonomous driving: Our Autonomous Driving Campus outside Munich is now working at full speed. At the same time, we have strengthened our footprint in all major regions of the world and expanded our capacity. All of this shows: The BMW Group is a trusted partner and corporate citizen. And, we are robust, fast and flexible.

We are now embarking on the second phase of NUMBER ONE > NEXT – which will take us up to the end of 2021.

SOURCE: BMW Group