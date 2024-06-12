State-of-the-art KUKA welding technologies for e-mobility: Major order in the double-digit million range

Many years of expertise for complex tasks

This is an important task, as battery trays play a crucial role in electric vehicles. They must be leak-proof and resilient, support the correct temperature of the batteries and help to prevent the vehicle occupants from being endangered by the battery in the event of an accident. A particular challenge in production is 3D welding, for which robot-based FSW technology is particularly suitable. This also requires complex clamping technology, for which KUKA was able to contribute comprehensive engineering expertise. A tool changer and a cleaning station for the FSW tools are also used for fully automatic operation.

In addition to the modern technical solution, the customer was impressed by KUKA’s comprehensive expertise and many years of experience in a wide range of areas, from process technology and engineering to good cooperation with the sales experts.