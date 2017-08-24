State of Michigan launches platform to connect global automotive and mobility audiences participating in 2018 NAIAS

The North American International Auto Show (NAIAS), in partnership with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), today announced a business-to- business and business-to- industry connection platform that will be a first-ever at an auto show.

“Last year was a great inaugural event of the AutoMobili-D platform at the North American International Auto Show,” Governor Rick Snyder said. “Next year will be even better because in Michigan, we're always seeking ways to improve. More people will be able to see how connected and autonomous vehicles are being developed and how they can change our lives for the better. By adding match-making meetings, we also can use this platform to explore more business development opportunities in our growing mobility sector. I’m looking forward to the 2018 show and the potential it has for all of Michigan.”

Through the expanded partnership, MEDC, PlanetM and NAIAS, along with Techstars Mobility, will curate a series of vetted, prescheduled meetings that provide AutoMobili-D exhibitors with new business and industry connections. The matchmaking will occur on Monday and Tuesday (Jan. 15 – 16) of Press Days, as well as Wednesday (Jan. 17), the first Industry Preview day.

Through this platform, participating AutoMobili-D companies will now be able to connect and meet with three key audience groups:

Automakers

Startups

Suppliers

Venture Capitalists

“AutoMobili-D provides the ideal platform to launch these auto show-first initiatives in front of tens of thousands of mobility-focused individuals,” said Ryan LaFontaine, 2018 NAIAS Chairman. “Companies and individuals participating in AutoMobili-D will be able to forge new connections and collaborations through these platforms the State of Michigan is launching.”

The inaugural launch of AutoMobili-D in 2017 featured more than 180 brands, ranging from automakers, to suppliers, to tech startups as well as universities and government organizations. From John Krafcik debuting the fully autonomous Chrysler Pacifica, to Carlos Ghosn providing insights into Nissan’s plans for a connected future, to Julia Steyn on Maven’s outlook on urban mobility as a “service,” these great industry leaders and many others took the stage and delivered more than 40 hours of mobility-focused announcements and discussions.

Rod Alberts, NAIAS Executive Director said, “To continue be perceived as a true global leader, our show needs to bring dynamic, industry-leading opportunities to our partners and attendees. No other event in North America provides an international platform for this vast array of companies, organizations and thought leaders under one roof.”

The MEDC will play a significant role in supporting AutoMobili-D in 2018. PlanetM, the state’s partnership branding initiative to foster, retain and grow the mobility sector and position Michigan, as the global epicenter for future transportation, will spearhead many new initiatives during the 2018 show, including the previously announced Future Automotive Career Exposition (FACE). At FACE, participating AutoMobili-D companies will have the opportunity to interact face-to- face with qualified candidates and fill needed positions across a wide array of disciplines at the first weekend of Public Show (Jan. 20 – 21).

The 2018 AutoMobili-D will be expanding by 30,000 sq. ft. and now will encompass 150,000 sq. ft. to accommodate the increased interest from new companies and returning ones alike. Limited exhibit and sponsorship opportunities are still available for AutoMobili-D. Visit the NAIAS website for more information and contact details.

About PlanetM

To learn more about Michigan’s leadership in the evolution of transportation, visit PlanetM, showcasing Michigan’s unique and vast ecosystem, and its leading role in transforming the way people and goods are transported across all modes of transportation.

About the North American International Auto Show

Now in its 30th year as an international event, the NAIAS is among the most prestigious auto shows in the world, providing unparalleled access to the automotive products, technologies, people and ideas that matter most – up close and in one place. Administered by executive director Rod Alberts, the NAIAS is one of the largest media events in North America, and the only auto show in the United States to earn an annual distinguished sanction of the Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d’Automobiles, the Paris-based alliance of automotive trade associations and manufacturers from around the world. For more information, visit naias.com.

