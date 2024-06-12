Starting signal for battery-electric mega trip: eActros 600 on its way to the northernmost and southernmost points in Europe

Two near-series eActros 600 prototypes set off from Frankfurt am Main

Mercedes-Benz Trucks started the most extensive test run in the company’s history from Frankfurt am Main on Tuesday. With the “eActros 600 European Testing Tour 2024”, the intention is for two near-series prototypes of the new electric flagship eActros 600 to drive through more than 20 European countries, completing more than 13.000 kilometers each with 40 tons total towing weight. The highlights of the trip by the battery-electric long-haul trucks will include the northernmost and southernmost points in Continental Europe: The North Cape in Norway and Tarifa in Spain. Karin Rådström, CEO Mercedes-Benz Trucks, took the wheel of one of the e-trucks on the first few kilometers. The tour started unofficially already before at Mercedes-Benz Trucks’ location in Wörth am Rhein and Daimler Truck AG’s headquarters in Leinfelden-Echterdingen.

Karin Rådström: “I would like to thank our engineers who are embarking on the journey with the eActros 600. The vehicle technology for the transformation is ready. Battery-electric long-distance transport in Europe is possible. Now politics and the energy sector must work together in collaboration with OEMs to push forward the build-up of public charging infrastructure.”

Gaining experience on a wide range of routes with an eye on energy consumption

With the “eActros 600 European Testing Tour 2024”, Mercedes-Benz Trucks intends to gain extensive experience on a wide range of routes in different topographies and climate zones with an eye on energy consumption. The manufacturer intends to then share these findings with interested customers.

The high battery capacity of more than 600 kilowatt hours[1] and a new, particularly efficient electric drive axle developed in-house enable the eActros 600 to achieve a range of 500 kilometers[2] without intermediate charging. The intention is to charge the batteries exclusively at public charging stations.

The trip will head through Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Czechia, Austria, Slovakia, Hungary, Croatia, Slovenia, Italy, Monaco, France, Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg.

About the eActros 600

Around 60 percent of long-distance journeys of Mercedes-Benz Trucks customers in Europe are shorter than 500 kilometers, which means charging infrastructure at the depot and at the loading and unloading points is sufficient in such cases. For all other uses, continual expansion of public charging infrastructure is vital in order to make the electric truck viable for long-distance haulage across Europe. In addition to CCS charging with up to 400 kW, the eActros 600 will later also enable megawatt charging (MCS). In April this year, developers from Mercedes-Benz Trucks successfully charged for the first time a prototype of the eActros 600 at a charging station with an output of one megawatt at the in-house development and testing center in Wörth am Rhein. Customers can order a pre-installation for MCS. As soon as MCS technology becomes available and is standardized across manufacturers, it is planned to be retrofittable for these early models of the eActros 600. The batteries can be charged from 20 to 80 percent[3] in about 30 minutes at a suitable charging station with an output of around one megawatt.

Visually, the long-haul e-truck is characterized by a fundamentally new, puristic design with clear lines and an aerodynamic shape. When it comes to profitability for fleet operators, the electric truck is intended to set new standards, over the long term replacing the majority of diesel trucks in the important long-haul transport segment. The core of Mercedes-Benz Trucks’ concept for battery-electric long-distance transport is to offer customers a holistic solution consisting of vehicle technology, consulting, charging infrastructure and services.

[1] The eActros 600 has three battery packs, each with 207 kWh. These offer an installed total capacity of 621 kWh. Nominal capacity of new battery, based on internally defined boundary conditions, may vary depending on use case and ambient conditions.

[2] The range was determined internally under specific test conditions, after preconditioning with a 4×2 tractor unit with 40t total towing weight at 20°C outside temperature in long-haul operation and may deviate from the values determined in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/2400.

[3] Based on internal simulations since a binding and uniform Megawatt Charging System (MCS) standard is currently under development.

