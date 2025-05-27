Starting at RMB 298,000, NIO’s New ET5 and ET5T Launched With Over 500 Upgrades

Building upon two years of development efforts, NIO officially launched the Smart Electric Mid-Size Sedan, the New ET5, and the Smart Electric Tourer, the New ET5 Touring (ET5T) at the Hefei Luogang Central Park, the world’s largest urban central park. Featuring more than 500 upgrades, the New ET5 and ET5T starts at RMB 298,000. With battery subscription of Battery as a Service (BaaS), the starting price is RMB 228,000.

Since the start of its delivery in September 2022, the NIO ET5 has set a new benchmark in the RMB 300,000 premium sedan segment in China, distinguished by its intelligence and premiumness far beyond peers in its class. Delivered in June 2023, the NIO ET5T quickly rose to prominence with its original, stylized design, ranking among the top three best-selling premium tourers worldwide and securing the top position in the premium electric tourer market. The New ET5 and ET5T carry forward NIO’s original design DNA and embody a decade of technological innovation. With comprehensive upgrades across more than 500 components and a refresh rate of 45%, the models deliver a significantly elevated experience for users.

Evolved Original Design, Poised With Confidence and Presence

As a premium smart electric sedan, the New ET5 features pure, sculpted lines that define its dynamic stance. The flowing roofline extends toward the pronounced ducktail spoiler, seamlessly integrating aerodynamic details into a powerful expression of technological aesthetics. As a premium smart electric tourer, the New ET5T is designed to evoke a sense of limitless explorations with its pure body contours and timeless proportions.

The New ET5 and ET5T inherit NIO’s design DNA—Pure, Sophisticated, Progressive, and Human—further elevating their exterior design. The hood has been subtly raised, with muscular feature lines that blend seamlessly into the Shark Nose, projecting a powerful presence. The upgraded 3D crystal-like Double-Dash DRLs, paired with the newly designed Smart Matrix ADB Headlights, enhance the models’ sharpened, expressive character.

A new glossy black trim surrounds the lower body, complementing the extended front splitter and the blade-style diffuser to deliver a cohesive and dynamic silhouette. The addition of the new 20-Inch Five-Spoke Blade Wheels further accentuates the sporty posture.

Nine body colors are available, all inspired by the world’s most beautiful skies, including two new options: Twilight Glow and New Moon Silver. The interior offers five earth-inspired themes, featuring three new shades: Stellar Violet, Warm Gravel, and Storm Gray. In total, up to 45 color combinations are available, all with refined texture and sophisticated style.

Smart Cabin With a Horizontal Screen, Immersive, Tech-Forward

The New ET5 and ET5T feature an all-new cocooning design, centered around an upgraded 15.6-inch AMOLED horizontal center display. Boasting a 3K ultrahigh resolution and 100% wide color gamut, this HDR Vivid screen introduces a pioneering rounded-corner design with exquisite ultra-slim bezels.

The new 18.8-inch HD W-HUD comes standard on both models, offering rich information display including blind spot view. The 8MP ultra-HD digital rearview mirror is optional, providing a field of view 3.6 times wider than traditional mirrors and delivering clear visibility even in low light or through rain-covered rear windows.

The new steering wheel and column shifter open up additional space for the center console, which is equipped with dual 50W air-cooled wireless charging engineered based on currently the highest industry standard, allowing occupants to charge two devices simultaneously with ease.

The enhanced Dolby Atmos 7.1.4 Surround Sound System features upgrades in both hardware and software, and supports the new Pro EQ personalized tuning. The digital curtain ambient lighting offers over 16 million gradient color options. Its dynamic lighting supports breathing effect, and can even dance to music.

Additionally, the new models support iPhone digital key, as well as UWB-based precision positioning and NFC key.

Refined Seats for Reimagined Comfort

The New ET5 and ET5T take seat comfort to the next level. Featuring an all-new 11-layer comfort structure, the seats incorporate a newly added 20 mm high-resilience foam layer and NIO’s proprietary NIO AIR composite foam layer, delivering the softest seating experience in their class. A two-section cushion design, enhanced air cushion lumbar support, and optimized headrests provide well-rounded support from head to legs. Increased seat sink depth in the front row, combined with refinements to the instrument panel, steering column, and windshield sensor modules, improves ergonomic fit for a wide range of body types, while improving sight on the road.

Rear seat comfort has also been significantly improved. Legroom has been optimized, and the extended rear seat cushions add 75 mm of effective length. Rear headrests are upgraded with an additional 15 mm soft foam layer and a 6° tilt angle. Ventilation, heating, and massage functions have been comprehensively enhanced, delivering a nearly doubled overall experience and exceptional comfort all-day and all-season.

Enhanced Sun Protection and Heat Insulation

Comprehensive sun protection and heat insulation represent another major upgrade in the New ET5 and ET5T. The front windshield features double-layer silver-coated glass, effectively blocking 99.9% of UV rays and over 90% of infrared rays, delivering nearly 50% better thermal insulation than standard double-layer glass.

A double-layer silver-coated panoramic glass roof with an infrared-blocking lamination comes standard on both models, blocking 99.9% of UV and over 99% of infrared rays. The ET5T also offers an optional electrochromic glass roof, allowing for manual and smart adjustment of light transmittance.

Additionally, the New ET5 and ET5T are equipped with the class-only double-layer side windows with an infrared-blocking lamination. These windows not only enhance NVH performance, but also maintain high transparency while achieving 99.9% UV protection and over 90% infrared insulation. Paired with a highly efficient climate control system, this configuration ensures comprehensive, high-performance heat and sun protection throughout the vehicle.

Comprehensively Upgraded Chassis for a Renewed Driving Feel

The New ET5 and ET5T come standard with Continuous Damping Control (CDC), which actively adjusts dampers up to 500 times per second based on road conditions, maintaining optimal vehicle posture and driving stability in real time. Also standard is 4D Smart Suspension, which leverages cloud-based 4D road mapping to anticipate road surface irregularities and proactively adjust chassis parameters in advance, delivering a smoother, more refined ride experience.

In total, 29 suspension components have been upgraded or optimized, including adjustments to toe angle, front and rear springs, anti-roll bars, and bushings. Notably, the rear subframe bushings have been upgraded to hydraulic bushings. These hardware upgrades are further complemented by software calibration of the EPS system, motor control, and dampers, resulting in significantly elevated driving sensation. Comfort has been elevated across the board: Driving over speed bumps is smoother, ride quality on uneven surfaces is greatly improved, and body lift on undulating roads is significantly suppressed. The upgraded lateral stiffness and refined linear steering response give the driver a heightened sense of control and enjoyment.

The all-new EP Mode is introduced to the New ET5 and ET5T, offering independent 11-level damping adjustment for both front and rear axles, thus enabling a highly customizable, track-inspired driving experience. Powered by AI, the system dynamically adjusts the suspension and manages the cooling system in real time to match performance demands. EP Mode supports five distinct driving scenarios, namely Daily, Track, Launch, Drift, and Team Play, delivering truly versatile driving experiences.

More Intelligent and Intuitive, Smart System Fully Upgraded

The New ET5 and ET5T are powered by NIO’s third-generation smart system, NT.Cedar S, which integrates NIO’s proprietary smart driving chip NX9031 and the full-domain vehicle operating system SkyOS. The upgraded AQUILA Super Sensing comes with a 1,550nm ultralong-range high-resolution LiDAR and a high-performance 4D imaging radar, allowing for all-weather, all-around perception.

Built on the NIO World Model (NWM) architecture, the new models support Navigate on Pilot Plus (NOP+) from point A to point B, seamlessly transiting across different driving scenarios and road types, including highways, urban expressways, city roads, navigating to Power Swap Stations along expressways and through toll booths, as well as parking. NWM also enables the industry’s first all-model-based parking assist, supporting upcoming features like Parking Lot Routing and Long-Range Self-Parking, as well as Drag-and-Park, remote parking in ultra-tight spaces, remote summon, and real-time trajectory planning. NIO’s NWM-based Smart Driving will be rolled out to NT.Cedar S users in late June.

The models support the new NOMI Mate 3.0, whose impressive 340° swing range can bring more lifelike interactions and playfulness to the cabin, from observing the world outside and playing rock-paper-scissors, to dancing to music and guiding occupants through stretches. It even can respond to users’ gentle taps on its head. Built on the dedicated NOMI Intelligence architecture and enhanced by large language model reasoning, NOMI becomes an even smarter emotion companion and more capable assistant. For example, NOMI Power Assistant can analyze 21 key factors for recharging such as users’ perks and habits, real-time routes, vehicle status, and facility availability, and recommend the best recharging solution tailored to users’ needs.

No Compromise on Safety, Smart Protection All Around

At NIO, safety is the foundation of an enjoyable driving experience. In 2023, the ET5 became the first model to meet the most stringent new Euro NCAP safety standards, claiming the top overall rating of the year. Three years on, it still leads the chart with a 96% rating in occupant protection, securing its place at the forefront of automotive safety. With performance exceeding both the Chinese and European five-star safety standards, NIO continues to deliver comprehensive protection for every journey.

The New ET5T is equipped with the upgraded Cedar S AQUILA Super Sensing, featuring 29 advanced perception units, including a 1,550nm long-range high-resolution LiDAR and a high-performance 4D imaging radar. The Smart Matrix ADB Headlights, enhanced by the sensing system, can automatically adapt the high beams and avoid dazzling oncoming vehicles, achieving precise and smart lighting control for safer driving at night. All-weather, all-around, Cedar S AQUILA sees further and reacts faster.

Powered by NWM, the New ET5T also debuts several world-first and industry-first safety features. The industry’s one-of-a-kind Rear Collision Mitigation (RCM) reduces secondary impact in a rear-end collision through reducing forward jolts by up to 93%, and the Emergency Roadside Pull-Over, the first of its kind applied on production cars, can step in as a co-driver at critical moments. Surround View Display, the same feature on NIO’s flagship model ET9, helps reduce blind spots and improve image clarity, making driving more reassuring. The Tire Burst Mitigation first used on the ET9 is also available on the New ET5T. With the Direct Tire Pressure Monitoring System (dTPMS) of high sampling rate being capable of detecting a tire blowout within 0.3 seconds, the car can quickly respond and maintain its stability, even at speeds of up to 130 km/h, preventing human errors and loss of control.

Deliveries for both models will begin by the end of next week in China, accompanied by a limited-time purchase offer. Users who confirm an order will receive exclusive benefits worth RMB 61,300, including five-year free Power Swap (240 Power Swap vouchers), five-year free subscription to NOP+, a free onboard AC charger which can be converted to RMB 5,000 cash voucher for vehicle options, a free Comfort Option Package worth RMB 9,500, and an additional purchase subsidy of RMB 6,000 exclusive to models supporting battery swaps. Besides, the first owners of the new models also enjoy a six-year or 150,000 km vehicle warranty, 10-year unlimited powertrain warranty, six-year free car connectivity (up to 8G/month), and lifetime free roadside rescue. In addition to the aforementioned benefits, existing NIO users also enjoy exclusive repurchase perks.

From the delivery of its Flagship Executive Sedan, the NIO ET9, at the end of March, to the launch of the New ES6 and EC6 on May 16, and now the launch of the New ET5 and ET5T, NIO has entered a new phase of putting its decade of technological innovation fully on the road.

William Li, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of NIO, said: “2025 marks a harvest year for NIO, a year of technology application, product breakthroughs, and infrastructure expansion. Backed by a decade of innovation and a competitive lineup of new products, NIO is setting and redefining value benchmarks across segments and price points, delivering high-quality products and services to our users.”

SOURCE: Nio