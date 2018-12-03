Start of regular operations for Volvo electric buses in Malmö, Sweden

13 electric Volvo buses will start operating on route 7 in Malmö from mid-December. The Volvo electric buses are part of one of the biggest investments ever in all-electric bus traffic in Sweden.

Increasing numbers of Swedish cities are now switching over to electrically powered city bus traffic. Malmö is one of the cities at the forefront, switching to electric buses on the main city bus routes. The first route to be electrified by Skånetrafiken, provider of public transport in the Skåne region, is number 7 between Svågertorp and Ön via Malmö Centre, a distance of just under 15 km. 13 fully electric buses have been delivered by Volvo.

“It’s really gratifying that one of Malmö’s main lines has now been fully electrified with our quiet and emission-free electric buses. Electrically powered bus traffic helps considerably improve the everyday environment of everyone who lives, travels and spends time in our cities, and this is a development to which we naturally want to contribute,” says Martin Spjern, Key Account Director at Volvo Buses Sweden.

The electric buses will be Skånetrafiken’s first with a new interior design to meet the need for a comfortable and safe journey. A couch at the back makes it easier to sit together. With the arches and rails on the roof it should be easy to stay and easier to move through the bus. Usb sockets for charging the mobile phone are close to each seat. Special lighting in the bus at night and night will make the journey feel comfortable and safe.

The Volvo 7900 Electric buses are far quieter than diesel buses, have no exhaust emissions whatsoever, and consume about 80 per cent less energy than corresponding diesel buses. They are powered by green electricity to minimise their environmental and climate impact. The bus batteries are charged at the end stations, a process that takes between two and six minutes.

Volvo has also sold all-electric buses to Gothenburg, and electric hybrids to Värnamo in Sweden. On the company’s overseas markets, Volvo has sold all-electric buses to the United Kingdom, Luxemburg, the Netherlands, Norway and Poland. All told the company has sold more than 4,000 electrified Volvo buses globally.

SOURCE: Volvo Buses