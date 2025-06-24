Stars of the show: Scania UK’s showstoppers take centre stage at RTX

Scania UK made its presence known at Road Transport Expo, with several stars vying for the limelight

Scania UK made its presence known at Road Transport Expo, with several stars vying for the limelight. Showcasing its full range of vehicles, applications and supplementary services, Scania has something for everyone attending.

Welcome to Scania’s newest Super-star

Stealing the limelight on Scania’s internal stand is the new 11-litre Super engine, which made its first global appearance at the show.

After a public unveiling on the first day by Scania UK’s Managing Director Chris Newitt, visitors could get close and personal to the newest member of the Super family, which has been designed to be powerful, efficient and flexible. The perfect companion for those running weight-critical operations. Available in three power options – 350hp (1800Nm), 390hp (2,000Nm) and 430hp (2,200Nm) – the new Super engine has been designed to perform across a wide range of applications, from urban logistics to regional haulage.

The Super 11-litre features some key improvements, with up to 85% of its components shared with the Super 13-litre engine. While maintenance intervals are up to 30% longer than its 9-litre counterpart, which will appeal to operators, as it increases uptime and reduces overall service costs.

The new engine is equipped with innovative solutions designed by Scania. Including its proprietary cam phaser technology for variable valve timing, which allows for real-time engine thermal management and improved combustion performance. And its patented turbo dosing system which reduces AdBlue consumption and enhances engine efficiency.

Decarbonisation remains the key theme

Decarbonisation was once again the core theme on Scania’s stand, with the Swedish OEM showcasing its battery-electric and gas options to visitors at the show. Both on the stand and in the test and drive area. While Scania’s BEV tractor unit was the headline act at last year’s RTX, this year, it was showcasing what it can do on the test and drive circuit. Powered by a trio of electric motors and a six-speed automatic gearbox, which produces either 400kW (536hp) or 450kW (603hp) of continuous power.

While a total gross battery capacity of 624kWh – gives it a range of up to 350km at a gross vehicle weight of 40 tonnes, or 250km at 64 tonnes. On the internal stand was the first appearance of Scania UK’s BEV skip loader, showcasing how the modular approach will apply to Scania’s electric range. Fitted with Hyva TX12 skip loader, this 4×2 truck is powered by a 240kW electric motor and fitted with a total gross battery capacity of 468kWh batteries.

Alongside it and in the demonstration area was Scania’s 6×2*4 CNG tractor unit. Powered by the latest generation 13-litre biogas engine, this 460hp unit paired with the G25 gearbox and R756 rear axle used on the latest generation diesel Super powertrain, showed the capability and efficiency the latest generation gas vehicles can offer for anybody beginning their decarbonisation journey. It also features a new compressed gas tank option. With two large tanks installed behind the cab – it allows a total of 1,224 litres of compressed gas to be stored, culminating in the longest range ever offered by Scania in the UK.

360-degree view on services portfolio Away from the vehicles – Scania reaffirmed its position as a Trusted Advisor for businesses, by displaying its complete support and services offering. Whether that’s completing thorough operational analysis. Or choosing the right vehicles,

picking the correct servicing package, finance options or Connected Services, through to helping make sure the right infrastructure is in place for today and into the future. Dominating the indoor stand was Scania’s Service 360 and ProDriver programmes. The former has seen Scania redefine its traditional services and maintenance offering, with operators able to choose from four packages – Core, Plus, Full and Pro.

Customers can choose everything from basic maintenance to more bespoke services such as Scania ProCare, which provides customers with the ultimate peace of mind. And via a selection of add-ons, customers can tailor their Services 360 to fit their operations. Such as Max 24, a promise to fix broken-down trucks within 24 hours, anywhere in Europe.

In the UK, each Services 360 will include additional services. These include O-licence inspections, legal inspections (MOT) and out of hours maintenance.

While Scania ProDriver is the digital coach that is designed to help truck drivers drive more efficiently. Developed to educate through gamification, the app looks to boost knowledge and improve driving skills via practical driving quests, which could reduce fuel consumption by up to 5%.

SOURCE: Scania