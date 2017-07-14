StarBox2 presented with Baden-Wuerttemberg Environmental Technology Award

MANN+HUMMEL, global filtration expert with solutions for motor cars, industrial applications, clean air in interior spaces and the sustainable use of water, successfully participated and took second place in the Baden-Württemberg environmental technology awards with the spin-on StarBox2 separator in the category for energy efficiency. Franz Untersteller, minister for the environment, climate and energy industry of the state of Baden Wuerttemberg yesterday presented the award to Dieter Schreckenberger, Vice President for Engineering and Product Management at MANN+HUMMEL.

“This award is a special award for our work and commitment. It provides a further incentive for us to continue with our activities, for the development of products which are innovative and which at the same time also make a contribution towards the careful handling of our environment”, explains Schreckenberger.

MANN+HUMMEL developed the StarBox2 for the generation of compressed air in oil-cooled screw compressors. During the compression process oil is injected to take up the heat generated in the compressor which then mixes with the compressed air. The StarBox2 reduces the oil to a residual amount of roughly 3 mg/m3. In this process the separator causes a pressure drop which has to be additionally generated by the compressor. The StarBox2 convinced the jury for the environmental award through a pressure drop which was 25% lower and therefore in comparison to conventional separators has a lower energy consumption of approx. 1,350 kWh over its lifetime.

The ministry for the environment, climate and energy industry in the state of Baden-Wuerttemberg has presented the environmental technology awards every two years since 2009 for excellent and innovative products in the area of environmental technology. The prize money amounts to 100,000 euros and is split between the four categories of “Energy efficiency”, “Material efficiency”, “Emissions reduction, treatment and separation” and “Measurement and control technology, Industry 4.0” and a special award from the jury. Products receive the award which make an important contribution to the efficient use of resources and environmental protection and are shortly before market launch or have not been on the market for longer than two years. Those eligible to participate are companies with their headquarters or subsidiary in Baden Wuerttemberg. Franz Untersteller, state minister for the environment, presented the awards to this year’s winners on July 13, 2017 at the Schwabenlandhalle venue in Fellbach.

“Companies at our high technology location in Baden-Wuerttemberg are faced with the challenge of handling scarce resources, protecting the environment and at the same time developing and producing competitive products. We use the environmental technology awards in Baden-Wuerttemberg to recognise innovative solutions which show that economic actions and sustainability are not contradictory”, explains Franz Untersteller, minister for the environment, who together with the specialist jury determined the award winners and the nominated companies from the applicants.

