Stahl launches RelcaDur® water-based rubber-to-substrate bonding system

Stahl, the global leader in speciality coatings for flexible materials, has introduced a new bonding agent to connect rubber to other substrates.

The future of vehicle manufacturing

Noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) are increasingly important factors in the automotive industry: a typical car contains up to 200 NVH components that combine rubber with other materials to isolate and dampen noise.

RelcaDur® is a two-layersystem of primer and bonding agent that provides adhesion between elastomers and different surfaces such as steel, aluminium and plastic. The water-based, non-toxic formulation leverages Stahl’s proven experience in combining performance, safety and sustainability.

Water-based systems: better for people and the planet

NVH parts are traditionally manufactured using solvent-based bonding agents, which are harmful to people and the environment. However, as the regulatory landscape evolves and environmental awareness grows, RelcaDur® offers an alternative to these conventional solvent-based solutions.

Sustainable solutions without sacrificing quality

The RelcaDur® system can be applied to vehicle parts such as the subframe mounts, chassis mounts, engine mounts, buffers, dampers and bushings. RelcaDur® 300 acts as a primer, protecting metal parts from corrosion, while RelcaDur® 600 bonds the rubber for vibration damping. The result is a durable, non-tacky and scratch-resistant material that is designed to build bonds during the vulcanization of the elastomer for automotive components. This user-friendly system needs no additions or adjustments for viscosity: just open, stir and apply.

Three reasons to choose RelcaDur®

Top-tier performance: with excellent adhesion and durability

with excellent adhesion and durability Better for people and planet: a water-based product free of hazardous solvents, low to very low volatile organic compound (VOC) content, and free from carcinogenic, mutagenic and reprotoxic (CMR) chemicals

a water-based product free of hazardous solvents, low to very low volatile organic compound (VOC) content, and free from carcinogenic, mutagenic and reprotoxic (CMR) chemicals Ready to go: with a 35°C pre-heating temperature for substrates, fast drying formula and easy to use, ready-made product

By combining performance, sustainability and safety, RelcaDur® helps vehicle manufacturers deliver smoother driving experiences at a lower cost to people and the planet, delivering on Stahl’s purpose – Touching lives, for a better world.

SOURCE: Stahl