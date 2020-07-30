St Tropez debut for the new Continental GT Mulliner Convertible

The luxury pinnacle of the Continental GT family, the Continental GT Mulliner Convertible, will make its global debut at Cheval Blanc in St Tropez, as part of a European Summer Tour hosted by Bentley. The Continental GT Mulliner is the first member of the new Collections portfolio introduced by Bentley Mulliner.

Surpassing the industry-leading craftsmanship so synonymous with Bentley, Mulliner has raised the bar further to create the Continental GT Mulliner Convertible; the pinnacle of roof-down automotive luxury.

Grand Black walnut veneer is standard, while a new extensive range of 88 different piano-finished wood veneers is available through Bentley Mulliner Personal Commissioning. Customers can therefore specify a contemporary, colourised veneer finish that can be matched to the interior or exterior of the car. Burr walnut veneer is hand sanded and polished to produce a perfectly smooth finish before painting to match the colour of the customer’s choice. Once dry, the veneer is polished to achieve a mirror-like finish. For the new Continental GT Mulliner Convertible, eye-catching chrome details are overlaid into the piano veneer, including a Convertible silhouette in the passenger fascia and a B-motif in the door waistrails.

The new Continental GT Mulliner Convertible has been created to appeal to those customers wanting an even greater focus on beautiful details. Taking pride of position between the cut-crystal inspired, precision-made headlamps, Bentley Mulliner introduces a bold new Double Diamond front grille, which is further complemented by bespoke Mulliner-branded side vents that continue the unique silver-on-black diamond theme.

The new Double Diamond design was inspired by Bentley’s exclusive Diamond-in-Diamond interior quilting design concept, which adorns all four seats, the door casings, rear quarters and now for the first time furnishes the tonneau cover. The Diamond-in-Diamond interior quilting was tailored to include contrast stitching in two complementary colours to accentuate the thread against the quilting. It takes almost 400,000 stitches to deliver this quilting across the cabin of the car, with each diamond containing exactly 712 individual stitches – each one precisely aligned to point to the centre of the diamond it creates. Developing the embroidery process to deliver this process alone took 18 months.

Furnishing the sleek and muscular profile of the Continental GT Mulliner Convertible, the all-new 22” 10-spoke painted & polished wheels have floating, self-levelling wheel badges that remain upright as the wheel rotates.

The ultimate handcrafted Continental GT Convertible interior offers eight custom-made three-color combinations. A new Mulliner-designed colour split defines the eight colour ways, including a third accent colour to the interior in the form of a distinctive design line. The hand-stitched hides are embellished with unique Mulliner-branded embroidery.

Bentley Mulliner combines traditional and modern coachbuilding techniques to introduce new contemporary and bespoke features. An exquisitely tactile Diamond Milled Technical finish has been applied to the centre console, through Bentley’s first use of a multi-machined panel process, extending the longest-standing partnership between a watch brand and an automotive manufacturer. The centre console houses a new and exclusive Breitling for Mulliner clock with a new brushed metallic face and bejewelled hour marks. The clock bezel and air vent surrounds are finished in chrome to complete the stunning interior jewellery. The ornate and luxurious design of the Breitling for Mulliner clock face is also applied to the Driver Display Kombi, with the precision-rendered gauges of the LED-display driver’s instrument panel using the same brushed finished and Mulliner branding, linking the analogue and digital harmoniously.

The new Continental GT Mulliner Convertible features mood lighting comprising of seven different themes, uplifted by illuminated Mulliner tread plates and LED welcome lamps that project the famous Bentley wings to the ground from the door mirrors.

The Continental GT Mulliner Convertible is available with the top of the range Naim for Bentley audio system. The state of the art setup features eighteen speakers and two Active Bass transducers driven by a 2,200‑watt, 20-channel amplifier and eight DSP sound modes with Active Bass.

Customers of the Continental GT Mulliner Convertible will receive their keys in a sumptuous, Mulliner-branded handcrafted presentation box, which matches the three-color interior configuration of the car. The two keys are provided in similarly colour-matched leather cases with contrast stitching.

The Continental GT Mulliner Convertible will be available with Bentley’s V8 and W12 powertrains. When equipped with Bentley’s 6.0-liter, twin-turbocharged W12, the Continental GT Mulliner Convertible accelerates from 0-60 mph in 3.7 seconds (0-100 km/h in 3.8 seconds) and is capable of a top speed of 207 mph (333 km/h). The new-generation 4.0-liter, twin‑turbocharged V8 delivers a top speed of 198 mph (318 km/h) and 0‑60 mph in 4.0 seconds (0-100 km/h in 4.1 seconds).

Available in the extended Bentley Mulliner paint range of 88 colours, customers wishing to specify their Continental GT Mulliner Convertible in a bespoke shade can commission Bentley’s artisan paint specialists to colour-match to any item or sample.

Bentley Mulliner

Bentley Mulliner is renowned throughout the automotive world for crafting some of the most individual Bentleys ever created. Bentley Mulliner is the birthplace of coachbuilding – the oldest automotive coachbuilder in the world. Bentley Mulliner operates three distinct divisions, each with its own artisanal specialism:

Bentley Mulliner Coachbuilt provides customers with the ability to work closely with a team of specialist designers to create or enhance their vehicle with a unique body styles, different materials and specially curated options. The Bentley Mulliner Bacalar will be the first – but other new bespoke Bentleys will follow as part of the portfolio.

The Bentley Mulliner Classic offering was introduced last year with the announcement that Bentley’s 1929 Team Blower is to be reborn with a new build of 12 supercharged 4½-litre examples of the iconic car. These models, each individually handcrafted by a team of specialists from Bentley Mulliner, will form the world’s first pre-war race car continuation series. This subdivision of Mulliner also completed an immaculate restoration of the 1939 Bentley Corniche last year.

The third arm of the business – Bentley Mulliner Collections – will continue to offer customers luxury-focused derivatives of the core Bentley range, such as the new Continental GT Mulliner Convertible, as well as the opportunity to personalise their new Bentley. An expansive number of options is available across the full line-up of current production cars – from unique colour-matched paint, hide and thread combinations, to bespoke feature content.

The experienced team, supported by in-house engineers and designers at Crewe, prides itself on a long history of fulfilling the desires and demands of Bentley’s most discerning customers worldwide.

SOURCE: Bentley