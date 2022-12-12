SSL | HD: Hella further expands leading market position in chip-based headlamp technologies

World's first series production of an SSL | HD headlamp started at the Lippstadt site

Hella, the automotive supplier operating under the FORVIA umbrella brand, continues to expand its leading market position in the field of digital, chip-based headlamp systems. On the one hand, the company has started the world’s first series production for its “Solid State Lighting | High Definition” headlamp at its Lippstadt site. On the other hand, Hella has also received the next high-volume series orders for this technology from another German as well as an international premium car manufacturer. Following these successful orders for SSL | HD technology, Hella has already acquired customer projects with a total volume of around € 1.5 billion.

“The market launch of our SSL | HD headlamps is another milestone in automotive lighting technology, with which we are setting completely new standards in terms of performance, functionality and cost efficiency,” says Yves Andres, Managing Director Lighting at Hella. “In this respect, we now benefit from the fact that we relied on SSL | HD technology for high-resolution headlamps at an early stage and have consistently driven its development ever since. On this foundation, we have established a market-leading position, which we are continuously expanding outwards with further customer orders and the next generation of products.”

The SSL | HD headlamp is an evolutionary further development of established LED matrix systems. With this new headlamp technology, up to 25,000 pixels per LED can be switched intelligently and individually, depending on customer requirements. Thus, a multitude of new, high-resolution lighting functionalities can be realised. These include lane markings, symbol projections as well as lane brightening and light carpets. Other safety-enhancing functions such as projections of safety distances or protection zones for cyclists or pedestrians are also conceivable.

In SSL | HD technology, Hella has further miniaturised the light source together with partners. Due to the significantly lower installation space requirements, it offers car manufacturers additional degrees of freedom in headlamp integration and vehicle design. At the same time, the software-based control of the light points allows the “world headlamp approach” to be realised, which Hellahas already successfully implemented. This means: All necessary adjustments to the headlamp, for example due to region-specific requirements such as right-hand and left-hand traffic, can be mapped exclusively in purely digital form in an identically constructed light module. A variety of up to twelve technically different versions of the headlamp has thus become obsolete. On the customer side, this can reduce development costs and capital expenditure by around 50 percent.

With the customer projects that have now been acquired, Hella is not only expanding its existing customer base for this SSL | HD technology to include additional car manufacturers. In addition to the first start-up in Lippstadt, it will also go into series production in other Hellalighting plants in China, Mexico, the Czech Republic and Slovakia in the coming years. Hella will thus bring the Solid State Lighting | High Definition headlamp system onto the road in all regions worldwide by 2025.

SOURCE: Hella