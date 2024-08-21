SSE opens its first Irish public EV charging hub in Ireland

Peter Burke TD, the Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, has today officially opened energy infrastructure expert SSE’s first ultra-rapid electric vehicle (EV) charging hub in Ireland

The launch of the 10-bay facility located just off the M4 at Lough Sheever Corporate Park in Mullingar, Co. Westmeath, is part of SSE plans to build 300 ultra-rapid EV charging hubs powered by traceable, renewable energy in the UK and Ireland in the next five years with several sites already open and more under construction.

Each ultra-rapid bay has charging capabilities of up to 150 kilowatts (kW), sufficient to deliver 12.5 kms of range per minute of charging.

The site has been specifically designed to accommodate electric heavy goods vehicles (eHGVs), as well as standard EVs. The hub boasts four long wheelbase drive-through bays purpose built for eHGVs, making it the first site of its kind in Ireland.

Customers will be able to use Tap’n’Go payments, maximising convenience of access and simplicity of use. Users will also benefit from SSE’s relationships with its roaming payment partner Octopus Electroverse to pay for their charging easily and quickly.

There is growing demand for EV charging infrastructure in Ireland, as evidenced by the publication of the National EV Charging Infrastructure Strategy in January 2023, and recent publication of the draft National En-Route EV Charging Plan. SSE’s plans will help Ireland accelerate action to meet government targets, while building consumer confidence in EV charging.

Over the coming months, SSE will open further hubs at various Irish locations including Blanchardstown Business Park, Greenogue Industrial Estate (both County Dublin), and Ashbourne Retail Park (County Meath).

The company recently announced a joint venture with TotalEnergies under the brand “Source” to establish a new major player in EV charging infrastructure in the UK and Ireland. The new business will deploy in both countries up to 3000 ultra-rapid charge points over the next five years and all existing SSE charging hubs will be rebranded as Source in due course.

With the number of EVs on Irish roads growing quickly, the deployment of fast and reliable EV charging infrastructure is essential. The launch of our first ultra-rapid charging hub in Ireland is proof that SSE will support the Irish Government’s ambitions to meet the demand for this infrastructure and this is just the beginning of our ambitions. We are working to build a network of easy-to-reach charging points that will serve communities across Ireland. Sean O’Callaghan

SSE, EV Operations Director

To reduce transport emissions and meet our climate targets, the Government is committed to promoting and incentivising the use of EVs. Private investment like this is essential to grow the network with the pace and scale required to meet Ireland’s ambitious targets. I am delighted SSE has selected Mullingar as the location of their first EV charging Hub in Ireland. I have no doubt that businesses in the region with eHGVs, as well as members of the public, will benefit from this innovative site. Peter Burke

The Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment

SOURCE: SSE