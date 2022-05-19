SsangYong teases all-new Torres SUV

SsangYong Motor Company (SMC) has revealed the all-new SUV, project name J100, is to be called Torres

The Torres is the first model to reflect the brand’s new design philosophy ‘Powered by Toughness’ whilst maintaining SsangYong’s distinctive and authentic SUV characteristics. The brand expects to increase their market share by developing a new segment.

The name ‘Torres’ was inspired by the spectacular views of Torres del Paine National Park in Patagonia. The park was designated a World Biosphere Reserve status by UNESCO in 1978 and is well known for its magnificent mountains, glaciers, lakes, and rivers. The name is designed to embody a sense of adventure, challenge, and escapism.

SMC have released teaser images of the exterior of the car, showcasing a tough yet contemporary styled SUV, drawing on the SMC’s distinctive design heritage. The front of the Torres features a vertical radiator-style grille giving the sense of a tough and rugged appearance, while the rear tailgate continues this theme with a classic off-road appearance, emphasising the freedom to explore.

A spokesperson for SMC commented: “The SUV market continues to expand and subdivide, and with Torres we are filling the gap between semi-medium-sized SUVs such as Korando and large SUVs like Rexton. This move will create an additional segment in the market and will open up new opportunities for us, especially as we further develop the product offering and continue to add value and originality.”

Torres is scheduled to go into mass production with pre-order sales commencing in June for the domestic market. For the European market, an EV version of Torres, project name U100, will be introduced towards the end of 2023.

SOURCE: SsangYong